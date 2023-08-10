WORLD
US confirms five Americans held in Iran transferred to house arrest
The decision to move the Americans to house arrest is part of a deal being brokered between Washington and Tehran.
Evin Prison / Photo: Reuters
August 10, 2023

The US has received confirmation that five Americans who were "unjustly detained" by Iran have been transferred to house arrest, the White House said on Thursday.

The US citizens - Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Shargi, and two others who wish to remain anonymous - "should have never been detained in the first place," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

"We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States," she said in a statement.

"Until that time, negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate," added Watson, emphasising that the White House will not have further specifics on their case due to the ongoing talks.

The decision to move the Americans to house arrest is part of a deal being brokered between Washington and Tehran that would also see the US release Iranian nationals detained in the US, and free up $6B in frozen Iranian assets, according to multiple reports.

Iran has long sought the funds that have been placed under American sanctions. If the deal is finalised, Iran will be allowed to use the money only for purchases of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, NBC News reported.

SOURCE:AA
