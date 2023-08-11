WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest near French base in Niger, some brandishing Russian flags
Niger's new leaders have accused ex-colonial power France of being behind the hardline ECOWAS stance against the coup.
Thousands protest near French base in Niger, some brandishing Russian flags
The protesters shouted "down with France, down with ECOWAS" as well as brandishing Russia and Niger flags. / Photo: AFP
August 11, 2023

Thousands of coup supporters have rallied near a French military base in Niger, a day after West African leaders said they would muster a "standby" force in their efforts to reinstate the country's deposed leader.

Protesters near the base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey shouted on Friday "down with France, down with ECOWAS", referring to the West African bloc, which approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

Niger's new leaders have accused ex-colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hardline ECOWAS stance against the coup.

Many brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country's new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

"We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn't independent, it's being manipulated by France," said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a students' union.

France has around 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year militant insurgency.

It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-militant forces from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.

Niger's new leaders scrapped defence agreements with France last week, while a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30 prompted Paris to evacuate its citizens.

RelatedUN chief expresses concern over Niger leader's detention conditions

Fears for Bazoum

The European Union and African Union joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday.

"Bazoum and his family, according to the latest information, have been deprived of food, electricity and medical care for several days," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said Bazoum's reported detention conditions "could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law."

The AU echoed the concern, saying "such treatment of a democratically elected president" was "unacceptable".

Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum earlier this week.

The 63-year-old described the treatment of himself, his wife and their 20-year-old son as "inhuman and cruel", HRW said.

"I'm not allowed to receive my family members (or), my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us," the group quoted him as saying.

"My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor," he was quoted as saying.

"They've refused to let him get medical treatment."

RelatedECOWAS leaders order deployment of 'standby force' over Niger coup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us