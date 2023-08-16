WORLD
PKK/YPG supporters vandalise mosque in Germany's Hannover
The mosque in Hannover, Lower Saxony is targeted with spray-painted terror propaganda and insults against Türkiye.
Germany mosque / Photo: AA Archive
August 16, 2023

A mosque in Germany was targeted by supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group, the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) has said.

The mosque in Hannover, Lower Saxony that is affiliated with the (DITIB) was targeted early on Tuesday with spray-painted terror propaganda and insults against Türkiye.

The DITIB said mosque management was informed about the attack by worshippers attending the morning prayer.

DITIB Central Mosque Association chair Mehmet Zengin said the mosque was previously subjected to similar attacks.

He said worshippers and officials are concerned about the attacks but they would not allow the peaceful atmosphere and security of the city to be damaged in this way.

Zengin hopes the incident will be resolved as soon as possible and said he hopes authorities find and bring the perpetrators to justice.

