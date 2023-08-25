Construction on the road connecting the villages of Pile and Yigitler in the island of Cyprus is once again underway, following the withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces.

Pile, which has a population comprised of both Turkish and Greek Cypriots, lies within the buffer zone separating the Greek southern and the Turkish northern parts of the island, while Yigitler lies in the outskirts of the northern side of the common capital city, Lefkosa, in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)

In the early hours on August 18, the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) intervened in road construction work linking the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile in the buffer zone with the rest of the TRNC.

Previously the Greek side went through construction works passing through the Green Line. Without getting the permission of the Turkish Cypriot side, the Larnaca – Dikhelia – Ayia Napa road was built in 1996.

Another road that the permission of the Turkish Cypriot side has yet to be taken and the UN remained silent is the Pile-Oroklini road constructed in 2004 by the Greek Cypriot side.

“The UN’s intervention in the construction of the road, aiming to facilitate the transportation of Turkish Cypriots in Pile to the TRNC, following provocations by Greek Cypriots, is unacceptable,” said Fuat Oktay, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, in his statement on Saturday.

The road project, which was initiated for humanitarian reasons, aims to create a more accessible route to the village of Pile near the Larnaca Bay, with Yigitler on the outskirts of the Turkish Cypriot side of the capital, Lefkosa.

UN buffer zones in Cyprus

The reason why the project has become a diplomatic flashpoint is that a portion of the planned road passes through the UN-regulated buffer zone. What is interesting, though, is the UN’s quick denunciation of the project, in stark contrast to its past silences during construction initiated by Greek Cypriots in the same buffer zone. This includes two roads to Pile, constructed in 1996 and 2006, that connect the South Cyprus Greek administration to the village.

Not only that, but also the university in Pile, built in 2012, and an open-air cinema to the south of the Derinya border crossing that was built in 2020, were also constructed by the Greek Cypriots, without any interference from the UN peacekeepers, despite the Turkish Cypriot administration conveying their concerns to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

"It is inexplicable that despite this, the UN has for years, turned a blind eye to the Greek Cypriot administration’s fait-accomplis in the buffer zone, while preventing Turkish Cypriots from meeting their justified humanitarian needs,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, August 19.

As a guarantor, the UN peacekeeping force has been carrying out its mission on the island of Cyprus for around 60 years. With no political settlement between Greek and Turkish sides, it has been in charge of supervising the ceasefire lines, maintaining a buffer zone and initiating humanitarian activities since 1964.

However, failing to treat two sides equally and preserve impartiality, The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which established UNFICYP through Resolution 186, called for “the removal of all unauthorised constructions,” on August 21.

Following the call, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the statement and expressed concerns about UNFICYP’s loss of trust of Turkish Cypriots by creating problems on the Island as opposed to its mission.

"We assume that the call in the UN Security Council's press statement for the 'removal of all unauthorised constructions' is also directed at the Greek Cypriot side, which over the years has built the Larnaca-Dhikelia-Ayia Napa road, which goes through Turkish Cypriot property situated in the buffer zone and the village of Pile, the Pile-Oroklini road which also goes through the buffer zone, the university building in Pile and numerous other constructions in violation of the buffer zone," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a press statement made on August 22.

In the same statement, Foreign Ministry expressed concern about the people injured, “We regret that four UNFICYP personnel and eight TRNC citizens were injured as a result of UNFICYP’s irresponsible behaviour, and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Tensions over the road project

The Turkish Cypriot administration had begun the construction of the road on August 17, after duly informing the UNFICYP. Two days later on August 18, UN peacekeeping forces placed concrete barriers and parked their vehicles along the route within TRNC territory to prevent the passage.

This led to an eruption of conflict between the peacekeepers and northern Cypriot police, in which, according to Bulent Bebek, the Mayor of Beyarmudu Municipality, eight officers and two private landowners were injured. Soon, TRNC security forces retaliated, pushing back the peacekeepers and removing their obstacles by bulldozer to restore the status quo within TRNC territory and along the Green Line.

After the incident, Türkiye declared its full support for the TRNC actions, with the Turkish Foreign Ministry issuing a strong statement condemning the attack.

"We find it unacceptable and strongly condemn the physical intervention yesterday by soldiers of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) in the sovereign territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with the aim of preventing the construction of the Pile-Yigitler road," the ministry said.

Following the departure of peacekeeping forces, the road construction has started again.

TRNC officials also clarified that its police will oversee the security of the construction zone, with no authorisation granted for UN forces or vehicles to access the road's designated path.

Erhan Arikli, the TRNC Minister of Public Works and Transportation, affirmed that the construction of the Pile road is progressing despite periodic setbacks due to the UN peacekeeping forces’ stand on the issue.

Meeting the needs of Turkish Cypriots of Pile

Minister Arikli also reiterated the rationale behind the Yigitler-Pile road project as providing residents of Pile a safer and more efficient way to reach the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). He noted that approximately 500 Turkish Cypriots live in Pile, underlining their daily need to cross to the TRNC side.

Through the road, the residents will be able to bypass a checkpoint at one of the two military Sovereign Base Areas retained by the British after they left in 1960. Decreasing the dependence on the checkpoint will help the economic development of the regional community, according to a statement by the TRNC Foreign Ministry.

Asserting that ensuring secure access to northern Cyprus is his responsibility, Arikli said, "Our state's duty is to facilitate our people's travel northward under safe conditions." The project's impetus stemmed from the robust demands articulated by Pile's residents, he adds.

The long back history of the road project

Arikli drew attention to the historical context, emphasising that the current Ministry of Public Works and Transportation’s Yigitler-Pile Road Project was first conceived in 1997-1998 by the Department of Highways, but encountered persistent opposition from the UN.

A statement, published on August 17, 2023 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC, emphasises this complicated history of the project: “Despite the constructive attitude of the Turkish Cypriot side, regarding the Pile-Yiğitler Road Project, which has a history exceeding 25 years, and all the calls made to this effect, there have been no steps taken to facilitate the daily lives of our citizens living in Pile, and our goodwill has not been reciprocated. Therefore, the Turkish Cypriot side, which is an equal co-owner of the island, has decided to start the necessary works for the completion of the Pile-Yiğitler Road.”

For years, Pile has been governed by two village mukhtars — a Turkish and a Greek Cypriot. The UN is responsible for its security and both TRNC and Greek Cypriot laws have been implemented in the village.

If the project is realised, it will eliminate the need for Turkish and Greek Cypriots in Pile to cross long distances to reach the Turkish side. While 7.5 km of the road will pass through Yigitler, 4.1 km will pass through Pile.