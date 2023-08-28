WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan court grants bail to rights activist and politician
Rights monitors say Pakistan authorities have a long-standing practice of holding dissenters without due process, whilst broad anti-terror laws are also used to choke off political opposition.
Pakistan court grants bail to rights activist and politician
Police officials presents arrested lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari-Hazir before a court in Islamabad [Photo: AFP] / AFP
August 28, 2023

A Pakistan court bailed a prominent human rights activist and a former politician on Monday, their lawyer said, after they were detained for protesting against enforced disappearances.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir and politician Ali Wazir were arrested under anti-terror laws last week after appearing at a protest by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which claims to fight for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns.

Some 3,000 people attended that rally in the capital Islamabad, where both Mazari-Hazir and Wazir gave speeches condemning the harassment of Pashtuns and calling on state forces to end an alleged shadowy policy of secret detention.

Lawyer Zainab Janjua told AFP news agency on Monday that Mazari-Hazir "should be released today".

Wazir was also granted bailed but will be produced before another Islamabad court in a separate case related to the protest, she said.

PTM was launched to fight against what it says are military excesses committed during anti-terrorism operations in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where most Pashtuns live.

The military denies the accusations.

Founded in 2018, the group is notable for its direct verbal attacks on a military establishment that plays a dominant role in national politics.

Pakistan's Pashtun heartlands were once plagued by violence and militancy, though army operations have dramatically improved security both there and across the country in recent years.

But the PTM claim these operations came at a heavy price, with soldiers using enforced disappearances and targeted killings against civilians.

Locals have staged a series of protests against the increased violence and have demanded better protection from the state.

However, strict media blackouts have kept news and images of peaceful PTM rallies off TV screens and out of newspapers nationwide.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us