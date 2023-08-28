The first-ever public meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya was coordinated at the highest level, Israeli officials have said.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported on Monday that the meeting was "coordinated at the highest level" between the two countries.

"The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration," one official said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Elmangoush for the first time in history in Rome last week.

He said the meeting explored the possibilities for cooperation and relations between the two countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jews.

But the Libyan Foreign Ministry said the meeting was “informal” and “impromptu” and it did not involve any discussion, agreement or consultation.

The meeting took place with the knowledge of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they said.

Wave of anger

On Sunday evening, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced in an official statement that Cohen and Elmangoush met and that it was the first-ever diplomatic initiative between the two countries.

But on Monday, the ministry appeared to backtrack from the entire diplomatic furore, saying it was not behind the "leak" on the meeting in Rome.

"Contrary to what has been published, the leak regarding the meeting with Libya's foreign minister did not come from the foreign ministry or the foreign minister's office," the ministry said in a statement released to journalists on Monday.

The ministry did not offer details or clarify who was behind the so-called leak.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli-Libyan contacts were not limited to this meeting and that talks were held in recent months between Israeli and Libyan officials.

“Israel tried in recent months to convince Libya to join the Negev Forum comprised of Israel, the US, Egypt, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” KAN said.

The meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers has triggered a wave of anger inside Libya, with the Libyan government suspending Elmangoush from her post.

In response, protesters demonstrated in front of Libya's Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities.

Libya does not recognise Israel and does not have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. It is forbidden by law to have relations with Israel.

Six Arab countries have diplomatic ties with Israel starting with Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020.