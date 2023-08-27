WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya's Dbeibah sacks minister over 'secret meeting' with top Israeli envoy
The suspension comes after the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met in Italy last week despite not having formal relations.
Libya's Dbeibah sacks minister over 'secret meeting' with top Israeli envoy
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush meet in Italy to examine "possibilities for cooperation... and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jewry." / Photo: Reuters
August 27, 2023

The head of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has suspended the Foreign Minister Najla Elmangoush and referred her to investigation, a statement said early on Monday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday he met with the Libyan Foreign Minister for the first time in history.

In a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Cohen described last week’s meeting held in Rome with Najla Elmangoush as "historic".

The top Israeli diplomat said the meeting with the Libyan foreign minister “is the first step in the relationship between Israel and Libya.”

"The size and strategic location of Libya give ties with it enormous importance and enormous potential for the State of Israel," Cohen added.

The meeting aimed to examine "possibilities for cooperation and relations between the countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jewry," Cohen said.

The preservation "includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country,” he added.

No diplomatic relations

The first-ever meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers was arranged by their Italian counterpart Antonio Taiani.

"We are working with a series of countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia with the aim of expanding the circle of peace and normalisation of Israel," Cohen said.

There was no comment yet from the Libyan authorities on the Israeli minister’s statements. Libya does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Six Arab countries have diplomatic ties with Israel starting with Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in 2020.

RelatedHow Khalifa Haftar’s secret ties with Israel fuel chaos in Libya
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us