Türkiye on Sunday voiced concern about the unrest in Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk, where casualties were reported at protests.

"We are saddened and concerned over tensions that have resulted in loss of lives in Kirkuk, which is ancestral homeland of our Turkmen kin," Türkiye’s visiting Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the capital Tehran.

Türkiye demands that Iraqi authorities end increasing presence of PKK terror group in Kirkuk, Fidan also said.

"The peace and stability of Kirkuk affect the overall peace and stability of Iraq. We see Kirkuk as a symbol of the culture of peaceful coexistence," he added.

Fidan said Kirkuk, a city with a long history, has recently endured great suffering and massacres.

"We believe that it is essential to preserve the delicate social balance in this city and ensure equal representation and participation for all groups in governance.

"We have long supported the formula for achieving equal representation and participation of all segments in the city," he added.

Fidan further said that safeguarding the rights and interests of Turkmen groups is among the key elements of Turkish policy towards Iraq.

"We will continue to oppose the politicisation of Turkmen rights and support the Turkmen community in all areas."

Supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) demons trated in Kirkuk on Saturday to demand the reopening of a highway linking the city to Erbil.

The highway was closed by Arab tribes and Turkmens who oppose the handover of the Joint Operations Command building to the KDP.

Protesters blocked several roads by burning tires, forcing the local authorities to declare a curfew in the city.

At least four people have so far been killed in the protests, according to police.

Protests broke out in Kirkuk last week following a government decision to hand over the Kirkuk Operations Command headquarters to the KDP, which argues that the buildin g was previously used by them and should be given back to the party.

Peshmerga forces of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) were deployed to bases evacuated by the Iraqi army in Kirkuk following the emergence of the Daesh terrorist group in 2014.

In 2017, Iraqi government forces entered Kirkuk, ending the Peshmerga presence in the city.

Türkiye-Iran relations

Fidan pointed out the centuries-old cultural ties between Türkiye and Iran, as he said the two countries have lived peacefully side by side for many years.

The solidarity demonstrated by both countries in recent years, particularly in the wake of the twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, reaffirmed their strong bonds, he said.

Fidan expressed gratitude to the Iranian government and people for their support after the massive tremors. "This stance they have taken is an important testament to our strong solidarity and friendship."

He also stressed the significance of cooperation with Iran in light of regional developments and crises. "We desire to further advance our bilateral cooperation through institutionalised dialogue mechanisms such as the High-Level Cooperation Council."

He said the border security, counterterrorism, trade, transportation, energy cooperation, regional development projects, and higher education were also discussed during the meeting.

Fidan underscored Türkiye's sensitivity regarding the threat from the PKK terror group and emphasized the need to address it during the talks.

He also pointed out the increase in bilateral trade volume and said they discussed concrete measures to maintain momentum and reach the goal of $30 billion trade volume.

Türkiye has clear expectations of cooperation with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, he added.

He emphasized the importance of steps to enable Syrian refugees to return to their homes with dignity, prevent further refugee influx to Türkiye, and enhance counterterrorism cooperation.