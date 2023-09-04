TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Russia open to discussing grain deal, Putin says in meeting with Erdogan
"Everybody is looking at the grain corridor issue, anticipating what will come out of today," the Turkish President said following the meeting with his Russian counterpart in Sochi.
Russia open to discussing grain deal, Putin says in meeting with Erdogan
Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was on the agenda between the two leaders. / Photo: AA
September 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi for talks.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was also on the agenda between the leaders, who later held a joint news conference.

"Anticipation is high for this visit, as it holds significant importance for our relations and the grain corridor issue," President Erdogan said.

"I firmly believe that following our discussions and the subsequent press meeting, the messages conveyed to the world, particularly those aimed at less developed African nations, will be a highly positive step forward," he added.

Russian President Putin said during the meeting that Russia is ready to talks on restoring the grain deal. “I know that you intend to raise questions about the grain deal. We’re open to negotiations on that subject,” he told Erdogan.

Energy cooperation

Russian president said Russia and Türkiye have actively advanced in energy and trade, including agreements regarding key suppliers in both countries.

"We are progressing in establishing a gas presence in Türkiye to promote a more balanced energy landscape in the region," Putin said.

"We have expanded opportunities for Turkish products in the Russian market with promising growth in volumes."

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.

Moscow has complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports, and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to it s shipments.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertilizer, Türkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.

Ankara has been carrying out intense diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

In July, Erdogan also met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul to discuss the matters.

RelatedTürkiye hopeful of reviving Black Sea grain deal at Erdogan's Russia visit
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us