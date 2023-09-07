The UN chief expressed his concern over the situation in Myanmar, urging the military authorities to listen to its people, release political prisoners, and return to democracy.

"I remain deeply concerned about the worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights situation in Myanmar, including Rakhine State, and the plight of the massive number of refugees living in desperate conditions," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Indonesia.

Indonesia has been hosting the 43rd summit of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) leaders since Monday.

'Release all political prisoners'

While appreciating ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, he urged all countries to continue to seek a unified strategy towards Myanmar, according to a statement on the UN's official website.

"I also appreciate the determined efforts of Indonesia as chair of the ASEAN to engage all sides to the conflict in political dialogue," Guterres added, urging the military authorities of Myanmar to listen to the aspirations of its people, release all political prisoners, and open the doors to the return to democratic rule.

Thousands of people have died and been internally displaced since Myanmar’s military seized power in a coup against the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

'Systematic repression' crushing Myanmar democracy hopes

Hopes of a return to democracy in junta-ruled Myanmar are being crushed by "systematic repression", Guterres said Thursday at a summit in Indonesia where the United States, China and regional leaders were meeting.

"Brutal violence, worsening poverty, and systematic repression are crushing hopes for a return to democracy," he said before talks with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member.