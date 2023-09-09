In a recent article published in the UK-based newspaper, the Daily Express, Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications for the Presidency of Türkiye, outlined Türkiye's commitment to a sustainable future.

The article comes in the context of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in India. In his article titled "Türkiye’s Vision for a Sustainable Future," Altun emphasised the critical juncture the world is currently facing, with the deepening climate crisis and the escalating efforts to address it.

Altun stated that extreme weather events are inflicting significant costs on humanity and driving global migration to new heights. He noted that migration-induced environmental degradation and instability are posing challenges to many nations' hospitality.

Despite these formidable challenges, Altun underscored the collective responsibility to leave a more livable and sustainable world for future generations.

Altun highlighted Türkiye's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability, citing its status as a signatory to major international agreements aimed at safeguarding the environment.

Promoting sustainability

Türkiye is actively working to promote sustainable living practices not only within its borders but also in the region. The government has diligently pursued and exceeded the Millennium Development Goals, focusing on environmental protection, including the preservation of rivers, seas, forests, and biodiversity.

The article also outlined Türkiye's efforts to eradicate extreme poverty domestically, ensuring that minimum wages and health benefits cover the basic needs of its citizens.

Investments have been directed toward healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic growth, with an emphasis on productive employment and decent work in line with the Millennium Development Goals.

Integrating renewable sources

Regarding renewable energy, Türkiye has made significant strides in integrating renewable sources into its energy mix, with approximately 54 percent of its electric generation coming from renewable sources.

These sources include hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass energy. The government has implemented tax and investment incentives to further promote renewables, making Türkiye the fifth-largest producer of renewable energy in Europe and the twelfth-largest globally.

Türkiye's commitment to afforestation and rehabilitation has resulted in a notable increase in forest assets.

Promoting energy efficiency

Educational campaigns and programmes promote water conservation and responsible usage, aligning with global best practices in water management.

Türkiye's focus on energy efficiency spans various sectors, with policies, regulations, and programmes aimed at promoting energy efficiency in buildings, transport, and industries.

Altun concluded by emphasising the need for global cooperation in tackling environmental challenges.

He noted that no single power can single-handedly address humanity's shared challenges and called for collective efforts to achieve common goals with the urgency demanded by the environment.

The G20 summit, Altun stated, offers an ideal platform for such cooperation, and Türkiye remains committed to protecting the environment and working with partners to create a sustainable future.