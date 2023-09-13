WORLD
3 MIN READ
Experts unveil 'alien' bodies as Mexico lawmakers discuss extraterrestrial life
Experts presented to lawmakers two dissected bodies of presumed extraterrestrials, which have also been studied by the country's highest academy, Autonomous National University of Mexico.
Experts unveil 'alien' bodies as Mexico lawmakers discuss extraterrestrial life
The two alleged "alien bodies" have been retrieved in Cusco, Peru, and are 1,000 years old, experts say. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2023

A group of international experts held a hearing in Mexico's lower house to discuss extraterrestrial sightings, with Mexican journalist Jaime Maussan presenting alleged bodies of "non-human" beings.

Experts and politicians from Japan, Argentina, France, Brazil and Peru were present on Tuesday to discuss Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP - a term that has displaced Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs.

Maussan presented to lawmakers two dissected bodies of presumed extraterrestrials, which, according to the journalist and director of the programme, "Tercer Milenio," have been studied by the country's highest academy, Autonomous National University of Mexico.

The two alleged "alien bodies" were retrieved in Cusco, Peru, and are 1,000 years old, according to Maussan.

"They are non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing, there is no subsequent evolution," he said.

Alien autopsy

Ryan Graves, a former US military officer, was present during the hearing, who testified before the American Congress regarding his experiences with unidentified aircraft during his time as a pilot in the military in late July.

Graves wrote on X that Maussan has enjoyed a career of more than 50 years.

In that time, the researcher has presented supposed evidence of alien life in the world, like an alleged video documenting an alien autopsy, made claims that the Virgin Mary has spoken to him, the existence of bigfoot and that there is an alien "mothership" dormant in one of Mexico's largest volcanoes.

"It is transcendental to recognise these phenomena in Mexico, making our country one of the first to accept the presence of non-humans on our planet," Maussan said at the hearing.

"These specimens are not a part of our evolutionary history on Earth. They are not beings recovered from a UFO crash. Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilised," added Maussan.

RelatedPentagon hiding UFO-linked materials, ex-US Air Force officer says
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us