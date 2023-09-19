WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House body to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing next week
House Republicans allege that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business dealings while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017 but have not released any concrete evidence of misconduct.
US House body to hold first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing next week
The oversight panel's statement about the hearing referred to Biden's "involvement in corruption and abuse of public office." / Photo: AP
September 19, 2023

The Republican-led US House of Representatives is set to hold its first committee hearing on September 28 on its long-shot impeachment inquiry against Democratic President Joe Biden launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, whose chairman is Republican Representative James Comer, is scheduled to hold the hearing to explore constitutional and legal questions, a spokesperson for the panel said on Tuesday.

Two other House committees also are taking part in the inquiry.

McCarthy announced the inquiry into Biden, who is running for re-election next year, after facing pressure from far-right lawmakers in his party who were furious that Democrats, when they controlled the House, impeached Republican former president Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021. Trump was acquitted both times by the Senate.

Republicans allege that Biden profited from his son Hunter's business dealings while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017 but have not released any concrete evidence of misconduct. Biden has denied wrongdoing.

Distraction

White House spokesperson Ian Sams on Tuesday accused Republicans of trying to "distract from their own chaotic inability to govern" by "staging a political stunt."

The oversight panel's statement about the hearing referred to Biden's "involvement in corruption and abuse of public office."

The panel intends to subpoena personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president's brother, the statement said.

The Constitution establishes an impeachment process under which Congress can remove a president from office. The House can approve formal charges — articles of impeachment — by a simple majority.

The Senate then holds a trial and can remove a president with a two-thirds majority vote. Democrats control the Senate, making conviction and removal highly unlikely.

RelatedMcCarthy instructs US House panel to launch Biden impeachment inquiry
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us