Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1738 GMT —Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended his country's use of veto power at the UN Security Council as a "legitimate tool" of international relations.

Addressing the Security Council shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for stripping Russia of its veto power, Lavrov said: "The use of veto is an absolutely legitimate tool laid out in the (UN) Charter with the aim of preventing decisions that could lead to the organization's breakup."

He accused the West of stirring internal strife in Ukraine over many years, arming Kiev and pushing it toward a military conflict against Russia.

"The principle of non-interference in internal affairs has been trampled multiple times."

More updates👇

1720 GMT — US commander 'concerned' over Iran-Russia drone tech sharing

The US Air Force commander in the Middle East warned of "burgeoning" military ties between Iran and Russia, saying shared drone technology was a particular concern.

Modified Iranian drones used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine could feed back to Iran, which in turn may employ them in its campaign to prop up Syrian regime leader Bashar Al Assad, Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich told a briefing in Abu Dhabi.

Washington accuses Iran of supplying Moscow with drones for use in Ukraine, a charge Tehran denies.

1703 GMT — Russia committing 'crimes against humanity' daily: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used a UN Security Council session attended by his Russian counterpart to accuse Moscow of crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

"Russia is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine on a daily basis," Blinken told a session earlier addressed by Zelenskyy.

1547 GMT — Russian aggression is 'criminal', Zelenskyy tells UNSC

Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that Russia's military offensive against his country was "criminal" and said that Moscow should be stripped of its veto power on the powerful UN body.

Zelenskyy said the veto power in the “hands of the aggressor” has pushed the UN into a "deadlock”. And the use of the veto power is "what requires the reform."

"Veto power should be voluntarily suspended but we can also observe that Russia will not give up this stolen privilege voluntarily," he said.

"Therefore, the UN General Assembly should be given real power to overcome the veto," he added.

1541 GMT — UN expert urges US not to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions

A United Nations expert has urged the United States to reconsider its decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, saying these could harm civilians even decades after the end of the conflict there, a letter published showed.

In her letter to the US government, Alice Jill Edwards, a UN Special Rapporteur, said that cluster munitions "indiscriminately and seriously injure civilians both at the time of use and in post-conflict" and should not be used.

"Women, children and the elderly are most likely to be killed in indiscriminate attacks against civilian populations," Edwards said in a statement accompanying her letter.

"With cluster munitions, this is an enduring threat as they often fail to explode as intended on impact and can remain dangerous for decades."

1533 GMT — Russia's war in Ukraine 'aggravating geopolitical tensions': UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council that Russia's war in Ukraine "is aggravating geopolitical tensions and divisions, threatening regional stability, increasing the nuclear threat, and creating deep fissures in our increasingly multipolar world."

1521 GMT — US plans additional $325M aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden plans to announce a $325 million military aid package for Ukraine to coincide with a visit to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a US official said.

The new weapons aid package is expected to be announced on Thursday will include the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155-millimeter Howitzer cannon, the official said.

Washington plans to send more Avenger short-range air defence systems that use Stinger missiles, made by RTX Corp, formerly Raytheon, the official said, adding the package was still being finalised and could change.

1439 GMT — Poland summons Ukraine envoy over Zelenskyy UN comments

Ukraine's Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych was summoned to the Foreign Ministry over Zelenskyy's remarks about the blockade of grain supplies to the EU, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski conveyed a strong protest to the envoy, the ministry said.

"Pressure on Poland in multilateral forums or sending complaints to international tribunals are not appropriate methods of resolving disputes between the two countries," it added.

It noted that "these actions will not be effective against Poland, since the steps of the Polish government are aimed at protecting the interests of Polish farmers, comply with national law, EU law, and international law."

1415 GMT — Ukraine urges Poland to 'put emotions aside' on grain disagreement

Kiev has urged Poland to adopt a proactive approach to resolving an escalating disagreement between the two countries over Ukrainian grain exports.

"We urge our Polish friends to put their emotions aside. The Ukrainian side has offered Poland a constructive way to resolve the grain issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said after Poland summoned Ukraine's ambassador over the dispute.

1254 GMT — EU to ask China to push Russia towards 'just peace' in Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel will ask China directly at the United Nations Security Council to do more to push Russia towards a "just peace" in Ukraine, according to his draft speech seen by Reuters at the UNGA.

At the Security Council meeting held on Wednesday during the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly in New York, Michel will call for "a just peace that respects the U.N. Charter and its core principles — the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation."

Michel will then turn directly to the Chinese delegation to say: "As responsible nations, let's join forces - to persuade Russia to end this criminal war that is hurting so many," the draft says.

China's vice foreign minister, Ma Zhaoxu, is listed to speak at the meeting of the 15-member council.

1126 GMT — Russia thwarts missile attack on Sevastopol, local official says

Russia prevented a missile attack on Crimea's Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Earlier Razvozhayev said that Russia had downed several drones near Sevastopol.

"According to updated information, our air defence repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol. Information on possible damage from falling parts of downed missiles and casualties is being verified," Razvozhayev said.

1020 GMT — Ukraine allies back Kiev's genocide challenge against Russia at World Court

More than a dozen European states, as well as Australia and Canada, asked the World Court to decide it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Kiev alleging that Russia abused the Genocide Convention to provide a pretext for the invasion of Ukraine.

Some 150 states have signed the Convention and as such have an interest in how it should be interpreted by the court. An unprecedented number of states have intervened in this ICJ case, in a strong show of support for Kiev.

Russia asked the court on Monday to throw out the case, claiming Kiev's legal arguments were "hopelessly flawed" and that Moscow had not actually invoked the genocide treaty when it used the term genocide.

Some 32 states will address the court, all in support of Ukraine, which wants the court to go on and hear the case on merit and find that Russia must pay reparations.

Ukraine says there was no risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014. The convention defines genocide as crimes committed "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such".

0507 GMT — Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack - governor

Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing a fire, Governor Dmytro Lunin said.

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

"Last night, Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava region. Our air defence system did a good job against enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," he said.

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 17 out of 24 drones that Russia launched on Ukraine overnight, the military said.

0343 GMT — Russia weaponising food, energy, children: Zelenskyy at UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of weaponising food, energy and children in his address at the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Zelenskyy said nuclear weapons are not “the scariest now" and stressed that while they remain in place, “mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”

"The aggressor is weaponizing many other things, and those things are used not only against our country but against all of yours as well," he said.

"And it is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition for some, if not all, of the captured territories," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader cited energy as another area being weaponized, accusing the Kremlin of using oil and gas as weapons to weaken leaders in other countries.

Turning to kidnapped children in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said "various terrorist groups" abduct children to put pressure on their families and societies.

0058 GMT— Ukraine to establish grain hub in Kenya's Port of Mombasa

Kenya’s president announced that Ukraine will set up a grain hub in his country in a significant move to address a pressing food shortage in East Africa.

William Ruto made the disclosure following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York City, where the two leaders are attending the 78th UN General Assembly.

In a statement, Ruto said he "held talks with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, who committed to establishing a grain hub in the Port of Mombasa to address a food shortage in East Africa.”

The establishment of a grain hub in the Port of Mombasa is expect ed to facilitate the efficient importation and distribution of grain, ensuring a more stable and reliable food supply for East African nations.

0006 GMT— Russia claims downing four Ukrainian drones

Russian troops have destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight in two western regions, Moscow said.

The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine and over the Oryol region, further towards Moscow, the Defence Ministry said in three updates during the night.

One attack at around 9:00 pm by two aircraft-ty pe unmanned aerial vehicles had been "thwarted", the Defence Ministry said on messaging platform Telegram.

"The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Belgorod and Oryol region by air defence systems on duty," it said.

A further drone was destroyed over Oryol around 10:30 pm, with another drone thwarted over Belgorod at about 11:45 pm, the updates said.

The ministry did not say whether the drones or their interception had caused any damage or casualties.

For our live updates from Monday (September 19), click here.