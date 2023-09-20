TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
There are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations, says Turkish authorities.
Turkish forces capture 11 PKK/KCK terrorists
In concurrent operations, authorities apprehended 11 PKK/KCK terrorist organisation affiliates and one individual connected to FETO. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

Turkish security forces arrested 11 PKK/KCK terrorists in eastern Hakkari province of Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement published on the provincial police directorate's social media account said there are ongoing efforts to expose and prevent the activities of terrorist organisations.

Meanwhile, during simultaneous operations, one suspect linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) was also captured.

Their processing at the police directorate is ongoing, according to the statement.

"Within the scope of information, prevention and persuasion activities, a member of a separatist terrorist organisation surrendered at the Habur Border Gate on Sept 14 following discussions with both their family and themselves. After completing the necessary procedures, they were subsequently arrested by judicial authorities on Sept. 18," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses the terrorist group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us