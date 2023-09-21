WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Game of Thrones' novelist, others sue ChatGPT over copyright issues
The authors are suing OpenAI for “systematic theft on a mass scale”, saying that artificial intelligence programmes are using their works without permission.
'Game of Thrones' novelist, others sue ChatGPT over copyright issues
OpenAI says its use of training data scraped from the internet qualifies as fair use under US copyright law. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 21, 2023

A trade group for US authors has sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court on behalf of prominent writers — including "Game of Thrones" novelist George RR Martin and bestseller John Grisham — accusing the company of unlawfully training its popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT on their work.

Among the 17 authors involved in the latest lawsuit are "The Lincoln Lawyer" writer Michael Connelly, lawyer-novelists David Baldacci and Scott Turow, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders and Jodi Picoult.

The proposed class-action lawsuit filed this week by the Authors Guild joins several others from writers, source-code owners and visual artists against generative AI providers.

In addition to Microsoft-backed OpenAI, similar lawsuits are pending against Meta Platforms and Stability AI over the data used to train their AI systems.

OpenAI and other AI defendants have said their use of training data scraped from the internet qualifies as fair use under US copyright law.

RelatedChatGPT blocked in Italy over privacy concerns; may return with adjustments

An OpenAI spokesperson said on Wednesday that the company respects authors' rights and is "having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild."

Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger said in a statement on Wednesday that authors "must have the ability to control if and how their works are used by generative AI" in order to "preserve our literature."

The lawsuit cites specific ChatGPT searches for each author, such as one for Martin that alleges the program generated “an infringing, unauthorised, and detailed outline for a prequel" to “A Game of Thrones” that was titled “A Dawn of Direwolves” and used “the same characters from Martin’s existing books in the series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

The Authors Guild's lawsuit claims that the datasets used to train OpenAI's large language model to respond to human prompts included text from the authors' books that may have been taken from illegal online "pirate" book repositories.

The complaint said ChatGPT generated accurate summaries of the authors' books when prompted, indicating that their text is included in its database.

It also cited growing concerns that authors could be replaced by systems like ChatGPT that "generate low-quality ebooks, impersonating authors and displacing human-authored books."

Related'Horrified': Australia mayor mulls first defamation case against ChatGPT
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us