TÜRKİYE
Turkic states' top diplomats discuss key regional issues in New York
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets with counterparts from the Organization of Turkic States to discuss vital regional matters, including Karabakh and Azerbaijan's anti-terror operation.
The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 to promote full-spectrum cooperation among Turkic-speaking countries. / Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye  / Others
September 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has attended a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States at the Turkish House in New York.

During the meeting on Friday, they discussed regional matters, including the situation in Karabakh.

The top diplomats also discussed "Azerbaijan's anti-terror operation" and reviewed the preparations for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organization's relations with other international organisations, such as the UN General Assembly and OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), and strengthening its institutional structure were also discussed during the meeting.

Turkish top diplomat Fidan is in New York as part of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, during which he has engaged in numerous bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address global issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
