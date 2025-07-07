CLIMATE
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Authorities said a column of volcanic ash shot up as high as 18 kilometres into the sky.
July 7, 2025

Thick columns of volcanic ash burst into the sky after Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted, the country's Geology Agency said.

The eruption on Monday sent a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometres into the sky, depositing ash on villages.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The volcano unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes, said the agency that had increased the volcano’s alert status to the highest level after an eruption on June 18.

The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki last November resulted in at least nine people being killed, while dozens were wounded.

The 1,584-metre mountain also erupted in March but caused no casualties.

It is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

Indonesia has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a string of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

Also, dozens of neighbourhoods in the capital, Jakarta, were inundated due to heavy rain that has been pouring since Saturday, the local English daily Jakarta Globe reported on Monday.

