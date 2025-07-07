WAR ON GAZA
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
At the BRICS summit, the Turkish FM called for urgent international action to restore peace and protect multilateral institutions.
FILE PHOTO: Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says Israel’s war in Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences. / Reuters
July 7, 2025

The Turkish foreign minister has warned that Israel’s war on Gaza has reversed decades of development in the region and could have global consequences if its aggression is not curbed.

“If Israel’s aggression and expansionism are not brought under control, the consequences will be felt globally,” Hakan Fidan said Sunday during a session at the 17th BRICS leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil.

Speaking at a panel called “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,” Fidan said Israel’s actions have triggered a crisis for international institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security.

“The tragedy of the Palestinian people is now at the centre of our discussions on multilateralism,” he said.

“This situation is a serious crisis for the legitimacy of institutions responsible for maintaining international peace and security.”

Fidan said Türkiye is intensifying efforts to support a peaceful resolution and de-escalation in the region and stands ready to back lasting peace.

He noted globalisation has deepened mutual dependencies, making value chains, particularly in energy and critical minerals, increasingly fragile, stressing the need for growth, employment, and free trade to achieve development.

“As the world moves toward multipolarity, global governance of artificial intelligence is becoming a critical priority,” he said.

“Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent AI from turning into a new tool of domination.”

SOURCE:AA
