It has been four years since Türkiye launched its military operation — Operation Peace Spring — in Syria’s northern regions, as well as in areas east of the Euphrates river, to put an end to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist threats along Türkiye’s borders, and to establish a safe zone for Syrian refugees in Türkiye to return home.

Based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and UN Security Council resolutions on terrorism, and the right to self-defence, Türkiye started its operation on October 9, 2019.

In the operation that lasted till October 23, Türkiye freed Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, which have left bitter memories of the Syrian civil war and terrorist occupations behind to become safe settlements.

Looking back at the operation, here are six takeaways:

Pulling out of US troops in northern Syria

The operation, when it started, aimed to clear all YPG/PKK elements and their weapons from Ras al-Ayn and Tel Abyad in Northern Syria. With the support of the US, the YPG/PKK had established a terror zone in the northeastern part of Syria, from where they had increased their attacks against Türkiye, which made the operation an urgent need for Türkiye’s national security.

As there US troops were present in the region and were openly supporting the PKK/YPG terrorists, Türkiye first insisted that the US pull out its military presence before it could start its targeted operation.

By explaining the operation and its objectives, Türkiye convinced the US to reach an agreement, as a result of which the US withdrew its military components from the area of operation.

This led to the start of Operation Peace Spring.

Erasing the terror corridor along the Turkish-Syrian border

Using the area as a base, the terrorist organisations were carrying out attacks, many of which reached the border districts of Türkiye, especially Sanliurfa’s Akcakale.

Rockets and mortars fired from these areas were hitting towns on the Turkish side of the border, thereby threatening the national security of the Turkish state. They even led to schools in Turkish border towns suspending operations as well.

But thanks to the operation, the region was again stabilised, though Türkiye continues to neutralise terrorists trying to undermine the safety of the region liberated during the Peace Spring.

Capturing key towns in Syria to create a safe zone along the border

During Operation Peace, Türkiye and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army of the Provisional Syrian Government (SNA), formerly known as Free Syrian Army (FSA), on October 12, took over Ras al-Ayn, which lay across from Türkiye’s Ceylanpinar.

One day later, on October 13, Türkiye liberated Tel Abyad, a mostly Arab-populated town across the border from Türkiye’s Akcakale. Tel Abyad is 100 km from Ras al-Ayn in northeastern Syria, near the border with Türkiye.

Highlighting terrorism and Syrian territorial integrity on the international stage

Türkiye called for the attention of the international community to build a safe zone in northern Syria in order to ensure safe and voluntary return of the Syrian refugees.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 24, before the operation had begun, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said many Syrians from other countries could also be settled if the safe zone was expanded.

The speech also demonstrated Türkiye’s determination to safeguard the Turkish state’s security in the war on terror, as well as its care for Syria’s territorial integrity.

Bringing services to the area, restoring infrastructure

Once the terrorist elements had been wiped off, Türkiye endeavoured to provide stability in northern Syria's Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn by supporting the restoration of education, health and infrastructure.

Aimed at making the region livable again and a return of normalcy, local councils, founded with Türkiye’s support, were tasked with clearing bombs and explosive devices. Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ayn are now run by local councils.

Since the operation ended, the local councils in both have managed to provide employment for approximately 10,000 people in various areas, including health and education.

In time, hospitals and health centres were restored in both towns by the Turkish state. Old schools were renovated and new ones opened. Mosques and roads that were ruined by the PKK/YPG were also reconstructed.

Thanks to the Turkish efforts, power supply infrastructure in both towns were restored. Previously, the PKK/YPG had control over all three dams in the region, and they used that to deprive locals of electricity.

Safe return of refugees

The elimination of the terrorist threat led to an increase in population, once the Syrian refugees realised the settlements were safe and facilities were being provided. Over 30,000 refugees living in Türkiye have returned to Tel Abyad after the 2019 Operation Peace Spring was wrapped up.