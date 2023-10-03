WORLD
Galatasaray stun Man United with historic 3-2 win
Manchester United are in danger of early exit from UEFA Champions League thanks to goals from Turkish club's Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi.
Galatasaray claimed their first-ever victory on English soil. / Photo: Reuters
October 3, 2023

Galatasaray have beaten Manchester United 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League match at Old Trafford, marking a historic win for the Turkish powerhouse.

The Istanbul club claimed their first-ever victory on English soil on Tuesday.

Home team Manchester United scored the opener in the 17th minute as Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund's powerful header beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Marcus Rashford changed wings to assist Hojlund via a cross.

Galatasaray gave a quick reply.

The Istanbul club's Ivorian forward Wilfried Zaha, a former Man United player, used his physical strength over Diogo Dalot in the area before scoring the equaliser.

The first half was balanced at 1-1.

Danish footballer Hojlund scored for Man Utd in the 59th minute, but it was disallowed for offside.

Comeback in second half

In the 67th minute, Hojlund gave the lead to Man United once again.

He took the ball on the halfway line as Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez slipped.

Hojlund carried on to dribble to finish past Muslera.

Galatasaray levelled again as Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu found the net in the area after Baris Alper Yilmaz's pass.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute after Casemiro fouled Galatasaray's Dries Mertens.

Man United were down to 10 men after Casemiro was sent off for his foul, but Galatasaray's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi missed from the penalty spot.

A few minutes later, Icardi was on the score sheet.

The experienced forward scored in a one-on-one after a mistake by Man United's defence as Galatasaray came back.

Galatasaray won the five-goal thriller in the Theatre of Dreams to move to second place in the group. The Turkish team have four points.

Bayern Munich won at Copenhagen 2-1 to be on top of Group A with six points in two matches. Copenhagen are third with a point.

Man United are at the bottom of the group after losing their second match in a row.

Titles

Manchester United, England's most successful team at the league level, have won three UEFA Champions League titles throughout its history, while the Turkish powerhouse are yet to secure a title.

The top of the Group, Bayern Munich, have six titles of the Champions League so far.

Spanish giant Real Madrid remain the most successful club in the competition, with 14 titles, a double up from their closest follower, Italy's AC Milan with 7.

