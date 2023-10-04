WORLD
Thai PM vows action on guns after Bangkok mall shooting leaves two dead
A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested for killing two women — one Chinese and one from Myanmar — at one of Bangkok's biggest, most upmarket malls.
Thailand has 10 million guns in circulation, that is one for every seven citizens. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 4, 2023

Thailand's prime minister has vowed "preventive measures" after a shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall left two people dead and raised fresh questions about the kingdom's gun control.

Shoppers returned in dribs and drabs on Wednesday as the Siam Paragon mall reopened less than 24 hours after the shooting — Thailand's third high-profile deadly gun attack in four years.

The shooting at one of Bangkok's biggest, most upmarket malls will come as a fresh blow to the kingdom's efforts to rebuild its vital tourism industry after the pandemic.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin joined a minute's silence at the mall before offering the government's condolences to the families of the two female victims -- one Chinese and one from Myanmar.

"I am confident Siam Paragon and government officials did their best to minimise the casualties and damage," he said.

"Let this be the only time this happens. My government insists we will give priority to preventive measures," he added, without giving details.

Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect, a student at a $4,000-a-term private school just metres from Siam Paragon.

Investigators say the boy was being treated for mental illness, has not been taking his medication and reported hearing voices telling him to shoot people.

Samran Nuanma, Assistant National Police Chief, told a news conference on Wednesday that the weapon used in the attack was a blank-firing pistol.

"But the barrel was modified for live shooting," Samran said. "We will increase regulations and laws to control the use of firearms."

The Siam Paragon shooting came just days before the anniversary of a massacre at a nursery in northern Thailand that left 36 people dead.

And in 2020, a former army officer gunned down 29 people in a rampage at a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

By one estimate, Thailand has 10 million guns in circulation — one for every seven citizens, and one of the highest rates of ownership in the region.

Thailand is desperate to rebuild its tourism sector after travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic saw visitor numbers dwindle.

