WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven years
The decision "came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests", the Sudanese Foreign Ministry says.
Iran, Sudan agree to restore diplomatic ties after seven years
Sudan cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran. / Photo: AA Archive
October 9, 2023

Iran and Sudan have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, both have said in a joint statement, seven years after they were severed and three months after a meeting between their foreign ministers.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan decided to resume their diplomatic relations ... the two sides also agreed to take the necessary measures to open their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations," the statement said on Monday.

The decision "came after a number of high-level communications between the two countries and will serve their mutual interests", the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

Sudan, currently in the midst of a devastating war, cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following the storming of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume ties in March under a deal negotiated by China, raising expectations that Tehran and other Arab countries would fully re-establish diplomatic relations.

RelatedSudan 'on edge of abyss' after 10 days of brutal fighting: UN chief
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us