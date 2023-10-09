BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold prices, drags down global stocks
The conflict in the Middle East comes at a time when markets are jittery and bond yields around the world are at multi-year highs.
Middle East conflict boosts oil and gold prices, drags down global stocks
Gold was also in demand, rising around 1 percent to $1,851 an ounce . / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 9, 2023

Oil prices have jumped more than 4 percent, the US dollar edged up against the euro and global stock indexes eased as clashes between Israel and Hamas fighters raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza.

The conflict also lifted gold prices on Monday.

Israel's shekel weakened sharply. The dollar was last up 3 percent at 3.950 shekels.

The Bank of Israel earlier said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency to maintain stability. Israeli government bonds also fell, with the 2120 Hundred Year bond down 5.3 cents on the dollar at a record low.

Israel on Monday said its troops had killed armed infiltrators entering the country from Lebanon, raising concern the conflict could widen to a second front, two days after Hamas gunmen burst in from Gaza on a deadly operation.

US crude recently rose 4.37 percent to $86.41 per barrel and Brent was at $88.09, up 4.15 percent on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.86 points, or 0.04 percent, to 33,393.72, the S&P 500 lost 6.7 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,301.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.65 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,355.69.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.28 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.12 percent.

RelatedOil prices swell as conflict between Israel, Hamas intensifies

Jittery markets

"The market at this point has focused on the diplomatic efforts to keep Israel focused on Hamas and reduce the prospect of escalation. There's an all-out global diplomatic effort to keep this conflict from expanding into the oil-rich region," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist, LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Against the dollar, the euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.0544.

The cash Treasury market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day, while 10-year Treasury futures rose.

Gold was also in demand, rising around 1 percent to $1,851 an ounce.

The conflict in the Middle East comes at a time when markets are jittery and bond yields around the world are at multi-year highs. Investors will be anxious to see US consumer price index data, due this week.

They also await the unofficial kickoff of the third-quarter US corporate earnings season, with results from JP Morgan and other banks due later this week.

Related9 questions that show why Saudi Arabia has a radical plan to ditch oil
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us