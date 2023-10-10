Monday, October 9, 2023

2227 GMT — The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

The ministry said the death toll includes 143 children and 105 women. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,000.

Separately at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

More updates 👇

2311 GMT — Deputy commander of Israel's army killed on Lebanon border: statement

The Israeli army has announced that the deputy commander of its 300th Brigade was killed during clashes with gunmen who crossed the border from Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, 40, hailed from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel.

Earlier, the army announced the killing of “a number of militants who crossed the border from Lebanon.”

Israel's Channel 12 reported that three Israeli soldiers were also wounded in a clash with gunmen who infiltrated the border.

2224 GMT — US, European leaders call on Iran 'not to spread' Mideast conflict: French presidency

The United States, France, Germany, the UK and Italy have called on Iran to "not spread the conflict beyond Gaza" after an attack by Hamas on Israel, according to a joint statement issued by the French presidency.

"We further call on other extremist groups, and any State that may seek to take advantage of such situation, and in particular Iran, not to seek to exploit this situation for other ends, or to spread the conflict beyond Gaza," said the joint statement issued by the Elysee.

2204 GMT — 'No intention to put US boots on ground' in conflict: White House

The United States has no plan to become militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas after the Palestinian group's surprise attack, the White House has said.

"There's no intention to put US boots on the ground," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding however that President Joe Biden "will always make sure that we are protecting and defending our national security interest."

2145 GMT — US, France, Germany, Italy, UK will help Israel 'defend itself' : joint statement

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain have pledged in a joint statement to "support Israel in its efforts to defend itself" after the surprise attacks by Hamas.

They added that they "recognise the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people" but said Hamas "offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," in the statement released by the White House.

2143 GMT — Suspension of financial aid to Palestine would damage EU interests: Borrell

The European Union’s assistance to Palestine will continue without suspension, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"The review of the EU's assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments, as clarified by the Commission’s press release," Borrell said on X.

"The suspension of the payments — punishing all the Palestinian people — would have damaged the EU interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists," he added.

2047 GMT — At least 11 American citizens killed in Israel, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed in Israel following the weekend's attacks by Palestinian group Hamas.

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are also among those being held hostage by Hamas, he said in a statement.

Biden said the United States was working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to the whereabouts of US citizens who are still unaccounted for.

"For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts.

"For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available," he said, adding that they should take precautions and follow the guidance of local authorities.

2019 GMT — Lebanese group Hezbollah should not make the "wrong decision" of opening a second front against Israel in its attacks on Gaza, a senior US defence official has warned.

"We are deeply concerned about Hezbollah making the wrong decision and choosing to open a second front to this conflict," the official told journalists.

One of the reasons Washington is deploying a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean is to signal that Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah should not "question the commitment of the US government to support the defence of Israel," the official said.

1932 GMT — Hamas will not negotiate over Israeli captives 'under fire'

The spokesman of Hamas' armed wing has said that the group will not negotiate over Israeli captives "under fire".

The spokesman, Abu Ubaida, also said in a video speech aired on the group's TV channel that Israel should be ready to "pay the price" in return for the captives' freedom.

1906 GMT — Egypt's Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince advocate rationality in Gaza crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that the "voice of reason" should prevail in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war, the Egyptian presidency has said.

Sisi and the crown prince, who discussed the conflicts' developments in a phone call, said the ongoing escalation threatens the region's stability, an Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

1859GMT — Israel calls on public to prepare to stay in shelters for 72 hours

The Israeli army has called on the public to prepare to remain in shelters for 72 hours and to stock up on sufficient water and food.

"In light of the development of fighting in various fields, equipment must be prepared that allows you and your family to remain in the protected area for up to 72 hours," the Home Front Command said in a statement.

The statement stated that supplies should include "three litres of water per person per day, a stock of dry and canned food, battery-operated lighting or flashlights, a battery-operated radio, and portable batteries for cellphones."

1848 GMT — Palestine calls on UN to immediately intervene to stop Israeli aggression

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the UN to immediately intervene to prevent the occurrence of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the "ongoing Israeli aggression, especially in Gaza," the official news agency WAFA reported.

1839GMT — European Commission backtracks on suspension of Palestinian aid payments

The European Commission has said that aid payments for Palestinians would not be suspended, directly contradicting a statement by one of its top officials earlier in the day.

The Commission said it was launching a review of its assistance for Palestine following Hamas's attack on Israel at the weekend.

"In the meantime, as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments," the Commission said in a statement.

1835 GMT — Hezbollah fires on north Israel in response to four of its members being killed: sources

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has fired a salvo of rockets into northern Israel in response to at least four of its members being killed in Israeli shelling on Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters.

1823 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 687

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 687, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said. The spokesperson also said in a presser that 3,726 were wounded.

The deaths included 140 children and 105 women, he added. Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets.

It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army has launched Operation Swords of Iron. It struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which it claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad group.

1819 GMT — Child among 14 French missing in Israel after Hamas raids: govt

The French foreign ministry has said in a statement that two French nationals have died during attacks on Israel since Saturday and another 14 people are missing.

It added it is likely that some of those who are missing might have been kidnapped, including a child of 12 years old.

1814 GMT — Hamas says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel

A senior Hamas official has said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

1804 GMT — Hezbollah: three members killed in Israeli shelling in south Lebanon

Hezbollah has said in a statement that three of its members were killed in Israeli fire in south Lebanon on Monday, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants expanded to the Israeli-Lebanese border.

1803 GMT — Mexico, Portugal deploy plane to repatriate nationals in Israel

The Mexican Air Force will conduct two rescue missions in Israel to bring back the Mexican nationals stranded in Israel, the Mexican president has said.

The first plane took off on Monday morning for Israel, and it is expected to repatriate up to 142 Mexicans.

Meanwhile, a Portuguese military plane also departed on Monday on a rescue mission to pick up its citizens in Israel, according to the Portuguese Foreign Ministry.

Shortly after the ministry released its statement, Portugal’s state airline TAP announced it would cancel all flights to and from Tel Aviv — its only destination in Israel.

1746 GMT — Israeli media report at least 900 people killed

The death toll from Hamas' attack on Israel has climbed to 900, Israeli TV channels reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and was imposing a total blockade of Gaza, in a sign it may be planning a ground assault.

1740GMT — US' Blinken deletes social media post calling for 'ceasefire' between Israel, Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deleted a social media post in which he encouraged a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in their current conflict.

The post was related to a phone call Blinken held with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about what it called "terrorist attacks on Israel," referring to the Hamas operation against Israel.

"I encouraged Türkiye's advocacy for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas immediately," Blinken Sunday posted on X before deleting it early on Monday.

1735 GMT — Ireland requests EU to clarify legal basis for suspending aid to Palestine

Ireland has requested the European Commission to clarify the legal basis for the earlier announced suspension of Palestinian aid, following Hamas' attack on Israel.

"Our understanding is that there is no legal basis for a unilateral decision of this kind by an individual Commissioner and we do not support a suspension of aid", a spokesperson for the Irish Foreign Ministry said.

1721 GMT — Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel continues Gaza attacks

Hamas' armed wing has said it will begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilian houses without pre-warning.

Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Ubaida said they have been keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, blaming the intended move on Israel's stepped-up bombing and killing of civilians inside their homes in air strikes without warning them.

1714 GMT — One Russian killed, four missing in Hamas attack on Israel

At least one Russian has been killed in the offensive launched by Hamas on Saturday, and four others remain missing, Moscow's embassy in Tel Aviv said.

"According to information received from the Israeli side, a citizen of the Russian Federation is considered dead," the embassy was quoted as saying by Russian press agencies.

Russia is "in the process of clarifying all the circumstances" of the death, it added.

The names of the four other Russians appear "on the lists of missing persons provided by the Israeli side".

1714 GMT — Israeli airstrikes cut off internet, comms in large areas of Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have destroyed large parts of the Al Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza city, leading to large internet and communications outages.

Israeli warplanes destroyed a number of buildings, including residential ones, flattening them to the ground, said an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The reporter said the fighter jets destroyed a Palestinian Telecommunications Company building, causing a widespread outage of communications and the internet.

The raids also caused extensive damage to homes and property and caused great panic among them, with power outages hitting large areas.

1707 GMT — Erdogan speaks to Israeli, Palestinian counterparts on conflict

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Israeli counterpart that any steps that collectively harmed the people of Gaza would increase suffering in the region and that common sense was needed.

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a phone call that Türkiye would also ramp up its efforts for lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, Erdogan spoke to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on the phone and said Türkiye is making every effort to end the conflict in the region and ensure calm as soon as possible, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

1649 GMT — Spain 'disagrees' with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid

Spain has said it "disagrees" with a decision by the European Union to suspend development aid to the Palestinians in the wake of its conflict with Israel.

"(Foreign Minister) Jose Manuel Albares, called European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to say he disagrees with this decision," Spain's foreign ministry said, adding that Albares called for this to be discussed at Tuesday's meeting of European foreign ministers.

1649 GMT — More than 100 people taken captive by Hamas: Israel's FM Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during a deadly cross-border operation over the weekend.

"Right now, there is more than 700 people that (were) murdered, that (were) slaughtered. More than 100 people that (were) taken captive," Cohen said, speaking in English to foreign journalists.

1646 GMT — UN chief 'deeply distressed' by Israeli siege of Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's imposition of a total siege on Gaza.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. "Now it will only deteriorate exponentially."

1644 GMT — White House warns anyone who might take advantage of Israel situation: Sullivan

The White House is working with regional partners to warn anyone who might try to take advantage of the situation in Israel, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Sullivan spoke on Monday with his Israeli national security counterparts, he said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

1643 GMT — UN: Efforts underway to prevent conflict from spreading

The United Nations says intense diplomatic activity is taking place aimed at ensuring that regional and international leaders are on the same page in trying to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas from spreading.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has told reporters that he and UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland are engaging with key parties in the region.

Guterres has spoken to Israel’s president and Jordan’s king and expects to talk to the Palestinian president, Israel’s prime minister, Egypt’s president and Lebanon’s prime minister, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Wennesland has been in touch with his counterparts from the United States, European Union, Qatar, Lebanon and others.

1622 GMT — Erdogan discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Lebanese PM and Qatari emir

Türkiye's President Erdogan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati have discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine during a phone call.

Erdogan told Mikati that Türkiye will continue to make efforts to end conflict in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Earlier, Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, according to the Communications Directorate.

1604 GMT — Israeli strike on Lebanon kills Hezbollah member: officials

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese watchtower has killed a member of Hezbollah, two Hezbollah officials said, after Israel claimed Hezbollah members tried to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

"A member of Hezbollah was martyred in an Israeli strike on a watchtower in south Lebanon in Aita Al Shaab," one of the officials told AFP news agency, with a spokesperson for the group confirming the death.

1600GMT — China confirms Hamas took young Chinese-Israeli woman hostage

The Chinese Embassy in Tel Aviv has confirmed that a young Chinese-Israeli woman was taken hostage during the surprise operation launched by Hamas inside Israel on Saturday.

In a post on the social networking site Weibo, the embassy stated that the woman whose images of the moment of abduction on a motorcycle were reflected in international publications and social media was Noa Argamani.

She was taken hostage in the raid on a music festival near the Gaza border on Saturday.

1559 GMT — Scotland first minister's parents-in-laws trapped in Gaza

Scotland's leader Humza Yousaf has said his parents-in-law are trapped in Gaza amid the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Yousaf's wife, Nadia El Nakla, is of Palestinian descent, and her parents were in Gaza visiting family when the recent surge in violence began, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

In a press conference on Monday, Yousaf said: "As many will know, my wife is Palestinian. Her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland; they've been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I'm afraid."

Yousaf said his wife's parents have been told by Israeli authorities to leave because "Gaza will effectively be obliterated."

1559 GMT — Israel to launch ground offensive in Gaza: security analyst

A well-known Israeli journalist and security analyst has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

"This government led by Netanyahu has only one path, which is a ground operation inside Gaza," Avi Issacharoff, who remained associated with several top Israeli media outlets and is a well-known face in several broadcasts, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

"I was driving to a nearby area when I noticed hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles being transported to the Gaza area. I had never seen anything like this before in my life," Issacharoff said, referring to the massive mobilisation of Israeli forces near Palestine's Gaza.

1557 GMT — German, French, US, British leaders to hold talks tonight on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he is due to hold talks later today with the leaders of France, the United States and Britain on the crisis between Israel and Hamas.

"The United States, Britain, France and Germany are united," he said alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting the German city of Hamburg for talks.

This "must not be allowed to become a conflagration in the region," he added.

1545 GMT — Israel's port of Ashkelon, oil terminal shut in wake of conflict

Israel's port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, shipping and trade sources said.

The port is located just over 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the border with Gaza. The Haifa and Ashdod ports remained open, the sources said.

1528 GMT — Iran lauds Hamas attack even as it denies involvement

Iran has taken the lead in celebrations following the surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Tehran's arch-enemy Israel, even as it rejected accusations of direct involvement.

Iran's backing was made manifest by billboards installed in Tehran's major plazas, including Palestine Square.

"The great liberation has begun," proclaimed one while a second showed the black and white chequerboard of the Palestinian keffiyeh gradually subsuming the white and blue flag of Israel.

The enormous images went on display just hours after Hamas launched its attack on Saturday.

1522 GMT — Palestinian group in Lebanon claims Israel infiltration bid

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group's armed wing has claimed responsibility for a thwarted bid to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon.

"Al-Quds brigade claims responsibility for the afternoon operation on the south Lebanon border," the group said in a statement. It added, seven "zionist soldiers" had been injured in the operation.

The Israeli army had earlier said it "killed a number of armed suspects" who had crossed the border from Lebanon.

1511 GMT — Israeli attacks force hospital in Gaza to suspend services

Israeli attacks have put Beit Hanoun Hospital in northern Gaza out of commission, unable to serve people who need medical attention, Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israel had repeatedly targeted the vicinity of the hospital, the only hospital in Beit Hanoun, a city with a population of some 36,000.

The attacks made the entry and exit of hospital staff impossible and also damaged large parts of the facility, said the statement, forcing it to suspend services.

1457 GMT — UAE, Bahrain condemn abduction of Israeli civilians

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have condemned the abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas, calling for diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting, after at least 100 hostages were seized in Saturday's attack.

"The ministry stressed that attacks by Hamas against Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza Strip, including the firing of thousands of rockets at population centres, are a serious and grave escalation," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ministry is appalled by reports that Israeli civilians have been abducted as hostages from their homes," it added.

Bahrain's foreign ministry followed suit, saying the "attacks launched by Hamas constitute a dangerous escalation".

"Bahrain denounces.... the kidnapping of civilians from their homes as hostages," the statement said, calling for immediate efforts to stop the fighting.

1407 GMT — Germany 'temporarily suspends' development aid for Palestinians

Germany has "temporarily suspended" financial aid for cooperation with the Palestinian territories as a result of Hamas operation against Israel, a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development announced.

The programmes will now be reviewed comprehensively and with an open outcome, Katharian Koufen told a press briefing in Berlin.

She said around $131.85 million (125 million euros) in bilateral development cooperation was promised for this year and next.

1406GMT — Arab foreign ministers to meet Wednesday on Gaza: Arab League

Arab League foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss "Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip", the regional bloc announced.

The "extraordinary meeting" in Cairo will seek to find "avenues of political action at the Arab and international level", as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday's attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia and the Arab League "can and should contribute to solving problems, first of all, ending the bloodshed and suffering of civilians" at his meeting with the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow.

1358 GMT — Erdogan, Malaysia's Ibrahim discuss conflict

Türkiye's President Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Speaking over the phone, Erdogan and Ibrahim discussed the latest developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

1345 GMT — Eight French nationals killed, missing or hostages in Hamas attack: MP

Conservative MP Meyer Habib, who represents French people living abroad in a swathe of Mediterranean countries including Israel, had said "at least eight French people are believed to be missing, dead or taken hostage by Hamas" in a post to X.

But the foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of only two citizens in a statement.

"France regrets the tragic death of a second French national, who fell victim to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel," the ministry said.

"We are continuing our efforts to clarify the situations of those of our nationals who remain unaccounted for".

1335 GMT — 'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap as Israel strikes Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas is currently not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities, a member of the group's political office in Doha has said.

The military operation is still continuing... therefore there is currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else. Our mission now is to make every effort to prevent the occupation from continuing to commit massacres against our people in Gaza, which directly target civilian homes. - Hossam Badran, Hamas official

1331GMT — German, Egyptian leaders discuss conflict

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisihas voiced "great concern" over the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, a government spokesman said.

During a phone call with Germany's Scholz on Sunday evening, the Egyptian president expressed concern over the events that affect the entire region, Steffen Hebestreit told journalists.

Meanwhile, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson hinted at indirect support for Israel’s total blockade of Gaza.

"There continues to be an ongoing terrorist attack against Israel. Of course, Israel has a right under international law to resist and defend itself against these terrorist attacks," said Christian Wagner.

1321 GMT — World Bank urges end to conflict as annual meetings begin

The World Bank has told staff it was gravely concerned about the "shocking escalation" of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the fighting cast a pall over the start of the bank's annual meetings with the International Monetary Fund in Morocco.

An internal World Bank memo seen by Reuters cited a "devastating loss of life, destruction and heavy toll on civilians being incurred on both sides," but voiced support for the lender's work in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"We hope for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict and end to the violence. The World Bank and our development partners have long worked to support the poorest, most vulnerable people in the West Bank and Gaza, and we remain committed to building the foundations for a more stable and sustainable future."

1318 GMT — Israeli military deploying against possible infiltration from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers backed by helicopters have "killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory", in a sign of a possible new front opening as Israel's forces battled Hamas in Gaza.

Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard at Lebanon's southern border with Israel near the town of Dhayra, a correspondent for Hezbollah's Al Manar TV said in a post on social media.

A security source and a local source said a group of men approached the border, with one firing at an Israeli observation post.

A Hezbollah official said the group had not mounted any operation into Israel. Officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also denied involvement.

1311 GMT — EU suspends development aid payments to Palestinians

The EU has halted development aid payments to the Palestinians and is placing $728 million (691 million euros) of support "under review" after the Hamas assault on Israel.

"All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals, including for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio," European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi posted on social media.

1245 GMT — More than 10 Britons feared dead or missing in Israel: BBC

More than 10 Britons have been feared dead or missing in Israel, the BBC has reported, citing an official source.

Britain's Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border, his family said, and another British man was missing, Israel's embassy in London said on Sunday.

1245 GMT — Nine US citizens confirmed dead in conflict

The United States has confirmed the deaths of nine US citizens in the fighting between Israel and Hamas with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive.

"At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts."

1237 GMT — Italy fears 'incalculable' regional consequences from conflict

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is calling for a rapid de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as its widening would have "incalculable consequences", her office has said.

Meloni expressed her concerns in a call with Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, in which she confirmed Italy's support for Lebanon's security and stability "at this delicate juncture".

Italy is the second-largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil), with around 1,100 troops out of a total of just under 10,000, according to the mission's website.

1232 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza kill four 'prisoners': Hamas

Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed four "prisoners" held by Hamas, according to the Palestinian group.

"The occupation's bombing last night and today on Gaza led to the killing of four of the enemy's prisoners," the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on its website.

1228 GMT — Israel's response to Gaza will 'change' Middle East — Netanyahu

Israel's response to Hamas in Gaza will "change the Middle East," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit during fighting that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.

1223 GMT — Death toll in Gaza rises to 560 as Israel pounds enclave

The death toll in besieged Gaza has risen to 560, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said, as Israel pounded the enclave for the third consecutive day.

The Gaza-based ministry said "560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured" in the fighting that began on Saturday.

1220 GMT — Lebanon urges international community to pressure Israel

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has that the tiny country’s priority is to maintain stability along its southern border with Israel following an exchange of attacks between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants over the weekend.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rockets at three Israeli positions in a disputed territory along the border of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, before Israel returned fire.

Mikati called on the international community to “take responsibility” in pressuring Israel to return to peace talks under the Arab Peace Initiative.

“Anything other than that is a further spiralling of violence that will not benefit anyone,” he said.

1220 GMT — European nations repatriate citizens with flights from Israel

Governments and airlines in Europe have been conducting emergency and regular flights from Israel to bring back European citizens who were in the country when fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says nearly 600 Romanian citizens, including two groups of pilgrims, were repatriated from Israel on commercial flights over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian media say a total of 179 Bulgarians and one Croatian citizens were evacuated on the government-organised flights between Sunday night and early Monday.

In addition, two Hungarian Air Force planes carrying 215 people from Israel arrived in Budapest early Monday, according to posts by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Facebook.

And a spokesman for Greece’s government, Pavlos Marinakis, says 81 of the 149 Greeks registered as having been in Israel over the weekend returned to Athens on Sunday night.

1215 GMT — EgyptAir suspends flights to Israel

EgyptAir, Egypt’s national carrier, has suspended its flights to Israel amid fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, Cairo airport officials said.

The flights between Cairo and Tel Aviv are suspended until further notice, said two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

Many carriers suspended flights to and from Israel following the surprise attack by Hamas, Israeli media reported.

1213 GMT

—

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Sydney

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered at the Sydney Opera House and police are advising the Jewish community to stay away.

Around 1,000 protesters on Monday marched 3 kilometres (2 miles) from Sydney Town Hall to the harbourside landmark chanting: “Free, free Palestine!” They were surrounded by a heavy police presence.

One protester at the town hall rally briefly waved an Israeli flag before fleeing.

The opera house is among several public buildings in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra that were to be illuminated in the colours of Israel's flag on Monday night in solidarity with the Israelis.

1213 GMT —Indonesia expresses concern about escalating conflict

Indonesian officials have been urging an end to the fighting between Hamas and Israel and blaming the occupation of the Palestinian territories for the conflict.

The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is no Israeli embassy in the country.

It has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians, and President Joko Widodo has condemned the airstrikes that Israel has launched in response to Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday.

“The occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, as the root of the conflict, must be resolved, according to the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” said the statement from Indonesia’s foreign ministry.

1212 GMT — Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatari mediators have held urgent calls with Hamas officials to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters.

The ongoing negotiations, which Qatar has been coordinating with the United States since Saturday night, are "moving positively" said the source, who has been briefed on them.

But there are no signs of breakthroughs as both sides dig in. Qatar has been in touch with Hamas officials in Doha and Gaza, the source said.

1205 GMT — French-Israeli reservists head to Tel Aviv to fight alongside Israel

Israeli-French reservists in France have been heading to Tel Aviv to join Israeli army as the armed conflict escalates, local media reported.

Many French-Israeli reservists have begun to leave France to join the Israeli Armed Forces, with bookings for early possible flights, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Arriving at Charles de Gaulle Airport in the capital Paris, Israeli reserve soldier Mickael Alhadeff said he would take the first available flight to the region to join the army.​

The French government has come under fire on social media for allowing people to travel to Israel while barring others from travelling to support Palestine.

1158 GMT — Switzerland urges Hamas, Israel to respect international humanitarian law

Switzerland has urged both Hamas and the Israeli army to protect civilians, saying “de-escalation is the priority.”

"Switzerland condemns shocking attacks, including acts of terror and missile strikes by Hamas against Israel," the Swiss mission to the UN said on X. This came after the UN Security Council closed its consultations on the situation in Israel and Gaza on Sunday.

"We call on all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law. De-escalation is the priority," it urged.

1130 GMT — Spain says Israel-Palestine conflict ‘very worrying’

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has said “the exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel is very worrying” in an interview with state broadcaster RTVE.

Albares said he has spoken twice to the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen this weekend, who reminded him “of Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“Obviously, all states have that right… but at the same time, any defence must fall within the limits of international and humanitarian law, something Spain highlights in any conflict.”

Albares said he also called his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, with whom he agreed that “this level of violence must halt immediately” and about the importance of making sure the conflict does not expand into other areas like the West Bank or Lebanon.

1054 GMT — Top Turkish, UK diplomats discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly have discussed the recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Speaking over the phone, Fidan and Cleverly discussed the latest developments, the sources said.

1050 GMT — EU foreign ministers to hold emergency meeting over developments in Israel, Gaza

EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss recent developments in Israel and Gaza, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has announced.

Josep Borrell said on X that he is “convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region.”

The gathering will be considered an "informal emergency meeting" as Borrell and a number of top EU diplomats will be in Oman’s capital Muscat, while the other foreign ministers will join them online, the European Commission’s lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, said.

1044 GMT — Egypt pushing Israel, Hamas to prevent escalation: sources

Egypt has been in close contact with Israel and Hamas to try to prevent further escalation in fighting between them and ensure the protection of civilians, two Egyptian security sources said.

Egypt had urged Israel to exercise restraint and Hamas to hold its captives in good condition to keep open the possibility of de-escalation soon, although successive Israeli strikes on Gaza made mediation difficult, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Egypt's Sinai Peninsula shares a border with Gaza and with Israel, and Cairo has acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian groups in previous conflicts.

1007 GMT — Arab League, Russia call for end to hostilities in Gaza, Israel

Moscow and the Arab League will work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said after a meeting with the group's chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Gheit was in Moscow for talks after the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

I am sure that Russia and the Arab League (will cooperate) above all else to stop the bloodshed. (It is necessary to) urgently stop clashes, solve the problem with civilians... and establish a reason why there is no solution (to the Israel-Palestinian conflict)." - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

He said Moscow and the Arab League will also work "with those countries that are interested in establishing lasting peace in the Middle East."

Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, said he condemned "the violence, but from all sides".

"We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," he said.

1007 GMT — China rejects calls to condemn Palestine

China has pushed back calls to condemn Palestine and stressed the way out of conflict was the two-state solution.

“China always stands with justice and fairness. China is a friend of both Palestine and Israel and sincerely wishes the two sides can co-exist peacefully,” said Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

She was responding to “some voices pressuring China to condemn Palestine,” Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

0950 GMT — Malaysia slams world's double standards

Malaysia has questioned the double standards of the international community over Palestine, saying Western nations extended "swift" support to Ukraine, but ignored Palestinians.

"Why are there two different approaches? For instance, in the Ukraine crisis, the Western powers swiftly provided support to Kiev. Unfortunately, when it comes to Palestine, it is entirely disregarded," Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told lawmakers in parliament.

Hamidi highlighted the “contrast in how the international community responded to calamities in Palestine and Ukraine,” the daily Malay Mail reported.

Moreover, any community that has long lived under oppression, suffering, and injustice without defence will certainly have a breaking point. This is what has happened in Palestine all along. The provocations and oppressions have escalated since the Israeli regime, backed by radical factions, took control of Tel Aviv. - Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

0748 GMT — Hamas wants to 'liberate all Palestinians'

Hamas wants to “liberate all Palestinian prisoners” from Israel and end Israeli provocations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, particularly at Al Aqsa Mosque, a spokesman for the group has said.

Abdel Latif al Qanoua told The Associated Press news agency over the phone that the resistance group were still fighting Israeli forces and had captured more Israelis on Monday morning.

“We are in an open battle to defend our people and the Al Aqsa Mosque,” he said. “This battle is linked to the liberation of all Palestinian prisoners and the cessation of this fascist government’s activities in Jerusalem.”

He said the group has captured “a large number of Israelis” in Gaza, without giving a specific figure. He said Hamas’ military wing, al Qassam, would announce the figures later.

0529 GMT — Israeli army still battling Hamas

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters is ongoing in seven to eight locations around Gaza, the army said.

"We're still fighting. There are between seven to eight open places around Gaza (where) we have still warriors fighting terrorists," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, two days after the Palestinian group launched a surprise attack on Israel towns near Gaza.

"We thought by yesterday we would have full control. I hope we will by the end of the day."

During the night Israel carried out more than 500 air and artillery strikes in the coastal enclave killing tens of Palestinians.

0416 GMT — US senator Schumer says 'very disappointed' with China statement on Israel

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told China's top diplomat he was "very disappointed" by a recent statement by Beijing on the dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, according to agency pool video.

"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry's statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer told Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.

0412 GMT — New York City sees pro-Palestine, pro-Israel rallies amid escalating tensions

Demonstrators gathered in New York City to express their support for Palestine as fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters continue.

Pro-Palestinian supporters held a rally in Times Square and marched through Midtown Manhattan while pro-Israeli supporters congregated near the Israeli consulate in Manhattan.

Demonstrators conveyed messages of solidarity for Palestine, waving flags and displaying banners.

On the opposite side of the protest area, a group of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered, holding Israeli flags. Verbal exchanges and taunts occurred sporadically between the two groups.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted slogans and marched towards the Israeli Consulate General in New York. The demonstration, which was subject to extensive security measures by the police, ended peacefully.

0207 GMT — Over 123,000 displaced in Gaza amid Israel, Hamas conflict: UN

The United Nations says the number of displaced Gaza residents has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas following the group’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

As of late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.

Several Israeli news outlets, citing rescue service officials, said at least 700 people have been killed in Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory.

0201 GMT — Palestine: International support for Israel encourages more crimes

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Sunday that the international support behind Israel encourages it to commit more crimes.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prime Ministry Press Office said that Shtayyeh held a phone call with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly about the latest developments in Palestine and Israel.

Shtayyeh said that “all responsibility” for what is happening belongs to Israel, which has created an “atmosphere of hatred, violence and incitement and violated international law.”

0104 GMT — At least six Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

At least six Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in several cities in the occupied West Bank.

In a series of statements, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that one person was killed in Jericho, three in Qalandia in northern Jerusalem and one each in Al-Khalil and Nablus by gunfire from occupation forces.

The ministry said the bodies of the three youths from Qalandia had been transferred to the medical centre in Ramallah.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces had opened fire with live ammunition on the three youths in a clash at a military checkpoint.

