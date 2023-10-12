WORLD
Jordanian, Palestinian leaders warn against escalation in Gaza, slam Israel
Both leaders meet ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Blinken who was expected to arrive later on Thursday to discuss ways to defuse Israel's aggression toward Gaza residents.
Jordan's King Abdullah II meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman / Photo: Reuters
October 12, 2023

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have called for steps to prevent a deterioration in the Gaza crisis and they condemned what they called Israel's "collective punishment" of Palestinians.

In a statement after a meeting in Amman on Thursday, they also warned against a "rise in violence and its spread" as a humanitarian crisis worsens amid Israel's intense bombing campaign in Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Abdullah and Abbas also called on the international community to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian corridors into Gaza to allow food and aid as NGOs and aid groups warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel announced a total siege on Gaza on Monday, home to 2.3 million people, blocking the entry of food, fuel and water into the coastal territory and shuttering all crossing points.

Anger against Israel

Jordan has sent a military plane with medical aid to the Egyptian city of Rafah in Sinai, Egypt, to try to get Israel to allow the cargo through a single border crossing with Gaza.

Jordan's Interior Ministry also said they would not allow protesters planning anti-Israeli marches to reach the border zone with the occupied West Bank, where it said this area was closed to civilians.

Amman, which lost the West Bank including East Jerusalem to Israel during the 1967 Middle East war, is worried widening violence could have repercussions with a large percentage of Jordan's population made up of Palestinians.

The outpouring of anger against Israel also fueled a large rally on Tuesday in downtown Amman. Security has been stepped up ahead of a large rally on Friday called by Jordan's main political opposition, officials said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
