Israeli violence one of greatest massacres of modern history: AK Party
Türkiye condemns Israel's "inhumane atrocity" against Palestine "in the strongest possible terms," AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik says.
Celik said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will declare a "3-day national mourning" after the Israeli strike on a hospital killed over 500 people. / Photo: AA
October 18, 2023

AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has expressed that Israeli violence against Palestinians "is one of the greatest planned massacres of modern history".

His remarks came at a press conference on Wednesday, one day after over 500 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

"Israel denies the right to live of the Palestinians on their own land and bombs them. Israel told these people (Palestinians) to evacuate their homes and move to the south and then bombed them while they were fleeing," Celik said.

"Eventually, people took refuge in the hospital, thinking perhaps Israel wouldn't go that far, but Israel also bombed them while they were at the hospital," he added.

"This is one of the greatest atrocities witnessed in the history of humanity."

The spokesperson reiterated that Türkiye condemns this "inhumane atrocity in the strongest possible terms".

Celik also stressed that Türkiye stands in solidarity with the oppressed children, women, elderly, and civilians in Palestine.

"Palestine's suffering is our suffering, and this loss is a loss for all of humanity."

'Israel's unprecedented brutality'

Türkiye has excoriated Israel over the Israeli strike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Paelstine's Gaza that killed over 500 people.

"Striking a hospital where there are women, children, and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of fundamental human values," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a post on X.

"I call on all humanity to take action to stop Israel's unprecedented brutality in Gaza," he added.

Footage showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

Thousands of Palestinians were at the hospital when the building came under bombardment.

Israel has denied responsibility for the air raid, while numerous international actors called for an impartial investigation to prove who is culpable.

The air strike came on the 12th day of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with a growing international chorus of non-governmental groups and world leaders saying the Israeli bombing campaign on the besieged enclave – including healthcare facilities, residences, and houses of worship – violates international law and may constitute war crimes.

SOURCE:TRT World
