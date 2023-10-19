WORLD
Israel asked Gaza hospital 'three times' to evacuate before deadly strike
Anglican archbishop Hosam Naoum's revelation weakens Israel's claim that a misfiring rocket by Islamic Jihad led to the carnage that killed nearly 500 people.
Pro-Palestinian protests following the Gaza hospital strike, in Amman. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 19, 2023

In the days before the devastating attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people, the church supervising it got three Israeli orders to evacuate the facility, the Anglican Church in Jerusalem has said.

At least 471 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the hospital on Tuesday evening, according to the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Israel has denied any responsibility for the strike, despite forensic and circumstantial evidence to the contrary.

“We received three orders to evacuate the hospital, on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The hospital was bombed on Tuesday,” Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum said.

“Most of these orders were given over the phone,” he added.

The archbishop called the hospital blast a “crime” and “massacre.”

“We as church leaders always warn of violence as a result of the current conflict in th e Middle East between the Israelis and Palestinians,” he said.

When asked about the party responsible for the blast, Naoum said: “What we knew is what we saw on television, and we are not military experts to determine this party.”

“What we know at least is that there are many buildings, homes, and many places that were bombed in Israeli raids,” he added, speaking of Gaza, where the hospital is located. “These are facts on the ground,” he added.

Israel has denied responsibility for the hospital bombing, but the army phoning in warnings bolsters the case that Israel carried out the airstrikes.

The hospital is also known as the Baptist hospital for historical reasons, but it has been under the Anglican Church, or Church of England, since the early 1980s.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

