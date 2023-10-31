WORLD
3 MIN READ
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Israel in retaliation over Gaza war
The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones".
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Israel in retaliation over Gaza war
Since October 7, more than 8,300 people have been killed, many of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. / Photo: AP
October 31, 2023

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired drones towards Israel in retaliation for its war against Hamas, a senior official from the group has said.

"These drones belong to the state of Yemen," Abdelaziz bin Habtour, Prime Minister of the Houthi government, said on Tuesday when asked about the launch towards Eilat in southern Israel.

The Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are "part of the axis of resistance" against Israel and are fighting with "words and drones", he added.

Israel's military earlier reported a "hostile aircraft intrusion" that set off warning sirens in the area of Eilat, a resort town on the Red Sea.

"There is no threat in this region and no danger," Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a separate televised briefing.

Israel blamed the Houthis for a similar drone attack on Friday in which its aircraft intercepted "hostile targets" headed for southern Israel.

Six people were lightly injured in neighbouring Egypt when debris hit a building in the Sinai resort of Taba, just across the border from Eilat, the Egyptian army said at the time.

On October 19, the US Navy said it shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and "several" drones that had been fired by the Houthis, possibly at Israel.

The Houthis will release a statement later on Tuesday with more details of their involvement in the "resistance" against Israel, Bin Habtour said.

Aerial threats

In the meantime, the Israeli military said on Tuesday its forces intercepted a missile fired from the Red Sea region.

"A surface-to-surface missile was fired toward Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea and was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' aerial defence system," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli air force also scrambled jets following the detection of the missile.

"All aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory. No infiltrations were identified into Israeli territory," the military said.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since fighters from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas stormed across the border on October 7.

Since then, more than 8,300 people have been killed, many of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, an impoverished slice of land which is home to 2.4 million people.

RelatedIsrael's 'concept paper' suggests expulsion of Palestinians in Gaza to Egypt's Sinai
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us