Sunday, November 5, 2023

1927 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was "not ready" for talks with Russia unless its troops withdraw from his country, denying Western officials had suggested holding peace negotiations.

"(The United States) know that I am not ready to speak with the terrorists, because their word is nothing," Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

"For today, I don't have any relations with the Russians, and they know my position," he said, adding: "They have to go out from our territory, only after that, the world can switch on diplomacy."

He said the conflict had reached a "difficult situation," but again denied that it was deadlocked.

1514 GMT — Zelenskyy pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Zelenskyy said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.

"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelenskyy said according to a transcript of an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

1434 GMT— Moldova votes local elections amid allegations of Russian meddling

Moldovans are casting ballots in nationwide local elections as authorities say that Russia has been conducting "hybrid warfare" to undermine the vote in the European Union candidate country.

Sunday’s ballot will elect nearly 900 mayors and 11,000 local councilors for a four-year term, including key positions such as mayor of the capital, Chisinau.

Two days before the election, Moldova Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced a ban on candidates from the pro-Russia Chance Party.

0856 GMT — Ukraine strikes shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea

Ukraine fired cruise missiles at a shipyard on the east coast of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, damaging a ship and causing debris to fall on a dock, Russia has said.

"On November 4, the Ukrainian army launched 15 cruise missiles at the B.E. Butoma (Zaliv) shipyard in the city of Kerch," Russia's defence ministry said, according to state media.

"Air defence systems shot down 13 of the cruise missiles," the ministry said, adding: "As a result of being hit by an enemy cruise missile, a ship located at the plant was damaged."

0431 GMT — Ukraine orders investigation into Russian ballistic missile

Ukraine's defence minister has ordered an investigation into an alleged Russian ballistic missile attack on a Ukrainian assault brigade after reports that more than 20 soldiers were killed during an awards ceremony.

"My condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers from the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade," Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said in a social media statement, adding that he had ordered a "full investigation."

In a separate statement on the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with the Iskander ballistic missile.

0348 GMT — Russia's new nuclear submarine test launches Bulava missile in White Sea

Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III carried out a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea, Russian state news agencies have reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"As part of the final stage of the state testing programme, the new nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Imperator Alexander III successfully launched a sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava from the White Sea," the agencies quoted a statement from the ministry as saying.

