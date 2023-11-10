“Good morning. A good morning to Gaza, to love, to energy and swimming with crabs,” Roshdi Sarraj, a well-known journalist in Gaza, said in a video smiling, half submerged in water with his friend Yaser Murtaja - also a journalist - before taking a deep dive in.

Today, both of them are six feet under the ground. Murtaja was killed by the Israeli security forces in 2018, and Sarraj in the recent Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

Murtaja and Sarraj were childhood friends, and they shared an immense passion for photography, which led them to start a media company called Ain Media in 2012.

With Murtaja’s death, Sarraj took it upon himself to continue to run the company and be persistent in his reporting on Gaza.

“If he loves you, you are loved forever. He would do anything for you and never let you down,” Sarraj’s wife Shuruq told TRT World.

He used to say holding a camera and reporting feeds his soul, his wife Shuruq continued.

Despite grieving the loss of his friend, Sarraj carried on with full force, believing in the importance of continuing their work.

“When Yaser was killed, Roshdi was devastated and heartbroken. He had lost his best friend, his companion, and his partner, and couldn’t believe it. Yet, he was determined,” a journalist from Gaza, Yara Eid, said in a tribute

video

dedicated to Roshdi.

“He was one of the strongest, bravest people I've ever met.”

Throughout the decades of Israeli aggression, the residents of Gaza would inevitably gain global attention, but in the regrettable guise of mere statistical figures.

But despite the stifling impact of the siege, the people of Gaza did not yield to the weight of occupation; instead, they remained enigmatic, often catching the world by surprise.

And Sarraj was one among Gaza’s brave hearts, who made sure to shed light on how Palestinians loved life amidst the backdrop of suffering, death, and destruction.

When conflicts erupted, he remained in the field, and his camera became a witness to the horrifying spectacle of entire buildings detonating and crumbling before his eyes, people desperately fleeing in panic, while his camera quivered alongside frightened children as medics hurried to provide them with urgent care.

But during times of peace, he diligently documented the ordinary moments of everyday life and filmed wedding ceremonies in Gaza.

Rushdi cherished swimming in the sea and a multitude of other activities. He was an animal and nature lover, a foodie - all of which served as proof of love for life.

He called his 11-month-old daughter Daniya “happiness”, Shuruq said. “And he said this house is lit up because this happiness is in our house”.

On October 7, the Israeli military launched a powerful wave of air strikes on Gaza after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Two days before he was killed by one of the Israeli strikes, Sarraj confided in his fellow journalists and friends, doubting his possibility of surviving.

“I can’t find a safe place for my family and myself anymore. With each passing day, my hope for survival is fading,” TRT World’s journalist Tülin Tezel, said, relaying Sarraj's comment, to TRT World.

In Gaza, residents have sought refuge in hospitals and UN schools, hoping that Israel would refrain from targeting those locations, respecting international law. However, these places of shelter have been bombarded too.

“His words left us both in a profound silence, for I had no suitable response to offer. All I could muster the courage to say was, ‘Stay strong, Roshdi. Our prayers are with you.’ But I choked up as I uttered those,” Tezel said.

The day Sarraj was killed

On the morning of October 22, Roshdi woke up before his wife and tended to Daniya, who was already up.

“He wanted to give space to me to sleep more since it was nearly impossible to rest and sleep amidst the constant heavy explosions and bombs around us,” Shuruq explained.

“This is not unusual, he was always very thoughtful,”

A couple of hours later, Shuruq woke up and they all sat down to have breakfast together when an Israeli missile struck their home.

It killed him on the spot and injured his wife and daughter.

When Israel started bombing Gaza, Roshdi and his wife were in Saudi Arabia. Their next destination was Qatar, as Roshdi had several work commitments there.

“But things didn’t go as planned”, Shuruq recounted.

“Rushdi immediately decided to return to Gaza. During such instances, it's crucial to get back to Gaza before the borders are sealed”, she explained.

Upon arriving, he immediately started covering the Israeli atrocities on the people of Gaza. And also posting live updates on the social media platform 'X'.

On October 17, he wrote, “A lack of media coverage from Gaza … due to the killing of more than 12 journalists, the bombing, and the blackout of electricity and the Internet.

However, we are still trying to withstand and continue coverage so the world can see the Israeli crimes in Gaza”.

Sarraj as a mentor

Eid, who lost 30 members of her family in recent Israeli bombardments, was an intern at Roshdi’s media production company, Ain Media, before she left for London. Despite the distance, she remained in close contact with Roshdi.

“Roshdi was the first person who believed in my potential in journalism,” she recalled.

“He provided me with immense support, teaching me so much. I remember on every occasion, whether it was New Year's Eve or Eid, he would send personalised gifts and letters to each employee”.

“When I lost thirty members of my family, he told me, 'Yara, stay strong because I am your family.’ Israel killed my mentor, my boss, and my close friend,” Eid said.

A Gazan journalist Hosam Salem, Roshdi’s close friend and former colleague said he did not have an office as a freelance journalist in the besieged enclave. But Sarraj offered him an office space at his production house.

“It was a genuine connection where our souls, hobbies, and work met, and we became like one family. Everyone around us knew how close we were.”

Producing footage for international organisations and institutions like UNICEF, Al Jazeera, and BBC, Roshdi and his team at Ain Media won numerous awards for their productions.

“But The Rafah crossing used to be open for only about 15 days a year in the four years, limiting his ability to travel and even receive awards,” says Shuruq.

Since 2012, Roshdi covered and lived through six Israeli aggressions on Gaza, making the Palestinian voice heard in international media.

Roshdi’s biggest dream was to be a part of international documentary crews and to collaborate with companies and channels worldwide.

“Roshdi’s work played a major role in delivering the Palestinian truth and narrative to the world. He had big dreams and worked hard to make them come true; his impact and work will always live on,” Palestinian fellow journalist Zena Tahhan told TRT World.

Coffee breaks

Sarraj and his wife Shuruq had grand plans for their daughter’s one-year birthday, which is in November.

“I never, never, never expected that her first-year gift would be to become an orphan, and thinking about it drives me crazy,” Shuruq said.

“He was so caring”, she continued.

“Coffee was our love language. If he couldn't have coffee with me, he'd text and say, 'I'm sorry, I can't have coffee with you right now; someone offered me a coffee. But when I return home, we'll have another cup together.' Even when he was tired and had just returned home late, he was always ready to make coffee for me.”

Back in Gaza, although Sarraj’s death has left a devastating impact on his family and friends, Shuruq says his legacy will live on.

“I'm honoured that he was my husband. I am very proud of him,” she said.