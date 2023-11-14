BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China hits record in electric car sales despite end of subsidies
EV sales in China, the world's largest auto market, increased 29 percent year-to-date in September.
China hits record in electric car sales despite end of subsidies
China is entering the final two months of the year which are seasonally high for vehicle sales, according to Rho Motion./ Photo: Reuters Archive
November 14, 2023

Electric-vehicle sales are seeing continued strength globally with China reporting record monthly sales in October despite the end of subsidies, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

China ended an 11-year subsidy scheme for EV purchases in 2022, but some local authorities have continued to offer aid or tax rebates to attract investments as well as subsidies for consumers.

EV sales in China, the world's largest auto market, increased 29 percent year-to-date in September. The global EV market showed 34 percent growth in the same period.

China is entering the final two months of the year which are seasonally high for vehicle sales, according to Rho Motion.

"What's notable about October's figures is that EV demand in China continues to reach record highs even though the subsidies were cut... 2023 is set to be another banner year for China in terms of EV sales," the market research firm said.

RelatedChina to end subsidies for electric vehicles by end of 2022

Tesla's market share slipped to the lowest on record

EV sales grew 26 percent in European markets, where cutting of subsidies has weighed on demand as seen in Germany where business subsidies were done away with in September, according to Rho Motion.

"This (subsidies ) is an important factor in the German market as nearly two-thirds of passenger car registrations are commercial," the market research firm said.

Tesla, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen have warned high interest rates and a subdued market in the region are putting customers off.

EV sales in North America were up 78 percent so far this year.

"The North American market continues to have a strong 2023, with Tesla still taking the lion's share of demand as legacy automakers temper ambitions of scaling production," Rho Motion said.

Still, Tesla's market share slipped to the lowest on record at about 50 percent during the third quarter despite price cuts, according to a report by dealer services firm Cox Automotive in October.

RelatedEU gets lion's share in electric cars in 2022
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us