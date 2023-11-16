TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Former Turkish lawmaker, lawyers files criminal complaint against Netanyahu
A former member of the Turkish parliament and two lawyers call for international trial for the Israeli premier, and those acting with him, within the framework of international criminal norms.
Former Turkish lawmaker, lawyers files criminal complaint against Netanyahu
Netanyahu's trial is "essential to maintain humanity's trust in the law and to prevent the perception of impunity," says petition. / Photo: AFP
November 16, 2023

A former Turkish lawmaker together with two lawyers have sent a petition to the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office asking it to file a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The prosecutor's office on Wednesday processed the criminal complaint against Netanyahu submitted by Metin Kulunk, a former member of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), and lawyers Mucahit Birinci and Burak Bekiroglu.

The prosecutor's office forwarded the petition, which requested Netanyahu to be tried for committing "crimes such as war, genocide and a crime against humanity in full view of the world," to the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Foreign Relations and the European Union General Directorate.

"While the person subject to our application and request, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commits the alleged crimes, he does not hesitate to use weapons prohibited by international standards,” the petition said.

“The crimes committed are indisputable. They are as solid as the grains of every tear shed by every person with a conscience, somethin g that humanity should not accept,” it added.

The petition also included photos of children who died and were injured in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks.

RelatedIsrael accuses Hamas of brutality which Zionists inflicted on Palestinians

'Perception of impunity'

Numerous criminal complaints have also been filed by Turkish citizens against Netanyahu and Israeli officials since the early days of Israel’s recent war on Palestinians in Gaza, and the petitions have been sent to the Justice Ministry for further action.

Kulunk's petition called for Netanyahu and those acting with him to be tried together by the ICC within the framework of international criminal norms.

"This is essential to maintain humanity's trust in the law and to prevent the perception of impunity. Otherwise, remaining silent about all these events will undermine humanity's belief in the law and cast a shadow on the impartiality of the International Criminal Court," it read.

RelatedUN, aid groups decry Israeli forces raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us