WORLD
3 MIN READ
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
The German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the winger expressed his support for the Palestinian people on social media amid the Israeli war on Gaza war.
After dismissal over pro-Palestine post, El Ghazi sues German club Mainz
Pro-Palestine football Players face backlash on social media posts/ Photo: TRT World
November 16, 2023

Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch winger of Moroccan descent, takes legal action against Mainz for being dismissed by the German club over a pro-Palestine social media post, a German daily, Bild has reported.

Bild said that El Ghazi, 28, is suing Mainz after the German Bundesliga club terminated his contract earlier in November after the former Ajax and Aston Villa winger posted on his Instagram story where he expressed his support for the Palestinian people amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Mainz first suspended and then warned El Ghazi over the "River to the sea" phrase on Instagram.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan that refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

El Ghazi has been a free agent after he was released by Mainz on Nov. 3 for "statements and posts on social media."

RelatedGermany investigates footballer El Ghazi over pro-Palestine posts

'Not bothered over loss of livelihood'

He later responded to the termination of his contract on X, writing "Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone."

"The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on innocent and vulnerable in Gaza," said the former Dutch international.

Before Mainz, El Ghazi played for Dutch club Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, England's Aston Villa and Everton, and France's Lille.

The government media office in Gaza on Wednesday announced that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 11,500, including 4,710 children and 3,1 60 women.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedEurope’s pro-Palestine football crackdown fails to deter solidarity protests
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us