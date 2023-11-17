WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK sympathisers spread terror propaganda once again in Sweden
Sympathisers of the PKK terror group hang banners symbolising the terrorist organisation on the city hall in Gothenburg, Sweden.
PKK sympathisers spread terror propaganda once again in Sweden
Earlier this year, Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

Despite Swedish officials’ pledges to crack down on the terrorist group PKK, sympathisers of the group promoted its terrorist propaganda in Sweden.

Videos were posted on social media showing the sympathisers hanging banners symbolising the terror group on the city hall in the western city of Gothenburg.

Last week in the capital Stockholm, PKK/YPG sympathisers also attacked the memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkish republic,

On Thursday the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee postponed consideration of a measure approving Sweden's NATO accession protocol.

RelatedPKK supporters in Sweden again allowed to protest against Türkiye

To join the alliance, which Sweden sought after Russia attacked nearby Ukraine, Stockholm has to have the approval of all current NATO members, including Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years.

"We have emphasised from the beginning of the process that Sweden, as our prospective ally, should consider our country's legitimate security concerns and act in the spirit of the alliance," Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us