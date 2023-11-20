TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turk Eximbank extends $33.6B in financing to exporters in 2023
Turkish Trade Minister explores growth initiatives during his visit to Eximbank, Türkiye's largest export credit and credit insurance institution.
Turk Eximbank extends $33.6B in financing to exporters in 2023
Turk Eximbank conducts programmes to develop economic and political relations between Türkiye and other countries. / Photo: AA
November 20, 2023

Turk Eximbank has provided financing – both loans and insurance – worth of $33.6 billion for exporters so far this year, the Turkish trade minister said.

"Turk Eximbank, Türkiye's largest export credit and credit insurance institution, provided a total of $33.6 billion support to our exporters as of the end of October 2023, including $15.1 billion of loan and $18.5 billion of insurance and guarantee," Omer Bolat wrote on the social media platform X after a visit to the bank on Monday.

The meeting with Eximbank General Manager Ali Guney and his team addressed projects to ensure that the institution's supports will further grow, Bolat added.

Since Turk Eximbank was founded in 1987, it conducts international credit, guarantee, and credit insurance programmes aimed at developing economic and political relations between Türkiye and other countries.

RelatedTürkiye unveils a visionary medium-term economic programme
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us