Several dead, dozens injured as a bus crashes in Mexico
Emergency services rushed to transport wounded individuals to hospitals in neighbouring areas.
November 22, 2023

At least 12 people died and 58 others were injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway in Mexico's southeastern state of Veracruz, local government officials said.

The accident occurred early Tuesday on the highway linking the towns of La Tinaja and Acayucan, authorities said on social media.

A source in Mexico's National Guard said the crash was apparently due to driver error.

The Veracruz government said a massive emergency services response was initiated due to the magnitude of the accident.

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals in the area, including seven crash victims who were in serious condition, according to security personnel.

