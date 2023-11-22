WORLD
2 MIN READ
India lifts ban on Canadian tourism and business visas
Canada-India ties plummeted as PM Trudeau claimed his government was actively pursuing credible allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb.
India lifts ban on Canadian tourism and business visas
India issues e-visas only for tourism and business for Canadian nationals. / Photo: AP Archive
November 22, 2023

India resumed issuing e-visas for Canadian tourists and business travellers two months after it suspended such services following a row over Ottawa's accusation of possible Indian government involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader.

"E-visa services to Canadian nationals have resumed," an Indian government official aware of the decision said on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, as he was not authorised to speak on the subject.

The official did not say if the decision will lead to a significant thaw in the relationship with Ottawa

Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future.

India issues e-visas only for tourism and business for Canadian nationals.

Assassination of separatist Sikh

It comes a month after New Delhi had resumed visas under four of the 13 categories that had been suspended in September.

Ties between the countries nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada's parliament that his government was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45 in a Vancouver suburb.

Nijjar was a proponent of a decades-long, but now a fringe demand to carve out an independent Sikh homeland from India named Khalistan.

RelatedCanada already gave 'credible' proof to India in Sikh murder case — Trudeau
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us