Türkiye welcomes four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza
Türkiye sees humanitarian pause declaration as a positive development, emphasising its potential to avert further bloodshed in Gaza.
Turkish Foreign Ministry thanked Qatar for its efforts to reach this agreement./Photo: TRT World / Others
November 22, 2023

In a recent statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed optimism about the agreement between Israel and Hamas to institute a four-day humanitarian pause in the six week long Gaza conflict.

The agreement calls for a cessation of hostilities and includes provisions such as the release of hostages and detainees, as well as an increase in the amount of humanitarian aid permitted to enter Gaza.

Türkiye strongly backs the full implementation of the agreement, urging all parties to full compliance.

The release of hostages and detainees, coupled with the improved access for humanitarian aid, is seen as a crucial step towards alleviating the suffering of the people in the besieged Gaza.

"We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution," the ministry statement added.

Türkiye also thanked Qatar for its efforts in reaching the agreement.

