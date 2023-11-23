TÜRKİYE
Turkish prosecutors take two Israeli nationals into custody over espionage
Suspects detained after trying to set meeting with Palestinian software developer monitored by firm with links to Israeli intelligence, as uncovered by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office.
According to the prosecutor's office, a company with links to Israeli intelligence forces had previously gathered information about Omar A., sending him a job offer that the suspects told him they wanted to discuss. / Photo: AA Archive
November 23, 2023

Turkish prosecutors have remanded two Israeli nationals in custody after they had been detained over suspicions of espionage under the pretext of business.

An inspection by the Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office uncovered that the two suspects, working on behalf of Israeli intelligence, came to the Turkish metropolis to arrange a meeting with Omar A., a Palestinian software developer.

According to the prosecutor's office, a company with links to Israeli intelligence forces had previously gathered information about Omar A., sending him a job offer that the suspects told him they wanted to discuss.

They also transferred funds to Omar A.'s account for a trial project he prepared.

One of the suspects had been detained at Istanbul Airport on October 7 on charges of "military and political espionage" upon the findings that he had links to the Israeli intelligence forces.

The other was also detained for espionage in Türkiye on behalf of Tel Aviv.

