Pakistan has again rejected any link to the April 22 attack in India-administered Kashmir, which triggered a brief military escalation with Pakistan in May.

"The account given by the Indian home minister is replete with fabrications, leading to serious questions about its credibility. Is it a mere coincidence that the alleged perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack were killed at the start of the Lok Sabha (lower house) debate?" Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the Indian army on Monday killed three gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir, who were behind the Pahalgam tourist resort attack that left 26 tourists dead.

Shah claimed the slain gunmen were of Pakistani origin.

Islamabad termed the Indian narrative as a “dangerous distortion.”

“Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless assertions and provocative claims made by the Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha debate on the so-called ‘Operation Sindoor.”

The tit-for-tat strikes

The four-day tit-for-tat strikes between the Indian and Pakistani militaries, in which over 60 people were killed on both sides, raised fears of an all-out war between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Tensions de-escalated after the United States intervened as Pakistan claimed to have shot down six Indian jets, including the French-made Rafale fighters.

On May 7, India struck multiple Pakistani cities with missiles, claiming they were “terrorist camps” from where the deadly April 22 attack on tourists at Pahalgam, in the India-administered Kashmir, was planned.

Islamabad denies any involvement and has called for a joint investigation to establish who was behind the attack.

Pakistan also says that the Indian missile targeted religious institutions and killed civilians.

‘Dangerous distortion’