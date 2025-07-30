An Australian-designed and manufactured rocket on Wednesday lifted off and crashed within a minute of its maiden flight attempt, a video of the crash shared by the company on X showed.

Gilmour Space Technologies made an attempt to launch its orbital rocket, Eris, from a spaceport located in the northern Queensland town of Bowen.

This marked the first attempt of its kind to be carried out from Australian territory.

"Today, Eris became the first Australian-made orbital launch vehicle to lift off from Australian soil," the company said in a statement.