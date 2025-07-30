A sharp dispute broke out between Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over the military’s approach to the war in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

During a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, Zamir warned that fully occupying Gaza could take years and advocated for continued targeted strikes instead.

Smotrich, however, lashed out, saying, “We miss (former Chief of Staff Herzi) Halevi,” in a pointed jab reflecting the ongoing tensions between the far-right minister and the military leadership, according to Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The paper noted that Smotrich had previously attacked Halevi and now appears to be using the same confrontational tone towards Zamir, driven by his dissatisfaction with the army’s plans for Gaza.

Smotrich consistently opposes calls to rely solely on air strikes and demands a prolonged military offensive.

“Is there nothing for us to do in Gaza? On the contrary - Gaza is an inseparable part of the Land of Israel,” Smotrich said, reflecting his support for Gaza reoccupation and building settlements there.

On Tuesday, Smotrich claimed that Israel is “closer than ever” to reoccupying and resettling Gaza.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the Security Cabinet with a plan to seize parts of Gaza in stages, in a move aimed at preventing Smotrich from quitting the government after he threatened to resign over claims that Israel allowed humanitarian aid into the enclave.