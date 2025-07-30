Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has warned that his country may support additional measures or sanctions against Israel if it continues to obstruct humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza.

“Together with our European partners, we are maintaining pressure on Israel to ensure aid can be delivered safely and accessibly. If that fails, we will not rule out further steps, including sanctions,” De Wever said on X.

His comments come amid mounting international concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where Israel’s blockade and military assault have crippled aid operations.

De Wever also confirmed that Belgium has received authorisation from Jordan to resume both airdrops and land-based UN humanitarian convoys to Gaza — a move he said would allow Belgium to “concretely contribute” to relieving civilian suffering.

“The suffering of innocent civilians must end. The war must end. Coexistence between Israel and a democratic Palestinian state remains the only viable path to peace,” he added.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced that a Belgian A400M aircraft will soon deliver approximately $689,000 worth of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, to Amman for onward transfer to Gaza.