Elon Musk uses F-word for advertisers who boycotted X over 'anti-Semitism'
At New York Times DealBook conference, American billionaire tells advertisers who suspended their ads on his social media platform to "go f*** yourself".
Major US companies, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast, have suspended their ads on Elon Musk's X platform. / Photo: AFP
November 30, 2023

Billionaire Elon Musk has told advertisers who have fled his social media platform X over alleged anti-Semitic content to "go f*** yourself" in a fiery interview.

His profanity-laced remarks followed a moment of contrition in a New York Times DealBook Summit interview on Wednesday, as he first said, "I'm sorry" for a tweet that agreed with an "anti-Jewish" post on X on November 15.

Musk has faced a torrent of criticism since he, on November 15, agreed with a user who claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth."

On Wednesday, Musk said he had "handed a loaded gun" to detractors, describing his post as possibly the worst he had made during a history of messages that included many "foolish" ones.

The Tesla CEO bristled at the idea that he was anti-Semitic and said that advertisers who left X, formerly known as Twitter, should not think they could blackmail him, saying "f*** you" numerous times.

At one point, he added the words "Hey Bob," an apparent reference to Robert Iger, chief executive of Walt Disney, which pulled ads on X.

The "Great Replacement" theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a "white genocide."

Musk's post drew condemnation from the White House for what it called an "abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate."

Backlash

Following the post, major US companies, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal parent Comcast, suspended their ads on X.

A report from liberal watchdog group Media Matters precipitated the advertiser exit, which said it found ads next to posts that supported Nazism.

The platform filed a lawsuit last week against Media Matters for defamation.

In the wake of the condemnation, Musk travelled to Israel and toured the site of the supposed Hamas' blitz in the country on October 7. Hamas later offered Musk to visit Gaza as well to witness "massacre" of Palestinians by Israel.

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation, meanwhile, pointed out how Musk's visit to Israel further exposed the Israeli state's propaganda campaign.

On Wednesday, Musk said the trip had been planned before his message and was "independent" of the issue.

Musk in Israel said he is against anti-Semitism and anything that "promotes hate and conflict" and stated that X would not promote hate speech.

"The fact that you came here speaks volumes of your commitment to try to secure a better future," Netanyahu told Musk during the conversation.

During the conversation, which took place shortly after Musk attacked the Anti-Defamation League, Netanyahu urged the billionaire to strike a balance between the protection of free speech online and fighting hate speech.

