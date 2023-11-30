TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish economy grows 5.9 percent in third quarter
Earlier this year, the Turkish economy grows 4 percent in the first quarter and 3.9 percent in the second, while last year it racked up growth of 5.5 percent.
Turkish economy grows 5.9 percent in third quarter
Türkiye's GDP totaled 7.68 trillion Turkish liras ($295.8 billion) at current prices this July-September. / Photo: AA Archive
November 30, 2023

Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) has risen 5.9% in the third quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority said.

According to data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Thursday, the country's GDP totaled 7.68 trillion Turkish liras ($295.8 billion) at current prices this July-September.

"The value added increased by 8.1% in construction, 5.7% in (the) industry sector, 5.1% in financial and insurance, 4.3% in services, 3.6% in public administration, education, human health and social work activities, 2.7% in real estate activities, 2.2% in other service activities, 1.7% in information and communication and 0.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishing," TurkStat said.

TurkStat said over the same period final consumption expenditures of resident households rose 11.2%, government final consumption expenditures 5.3%, and gross fixed capital formation 14.7%.

Imports of goods and services soared 14.5% while exports of goods and services climbed 1.1% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Earlier this year the Turkish economy grew 4% in the first quarter and 3.9% in the second, while last year it racked up growth of 5.5%.

Commenting on the figures, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said: "As envisaged in our program, we are moving towards a more balanced composition in growth."

Compared to the first half of the year, the contributions of domestic demand to growth fell, while the negative contribution of net exports decreased relatively, he noted.

Compared to the previous quarter, private consumption contracted, while investment and exports grew, he added.

Simsek pledged: "We will continue to implement our predictable, rule-based policies until inflation and the current account deficit fall permanently and macro-financial stability is achieved.

"We will implement structural reforms to increase productivity. Thus, we will strengthen the foundations of sustainable high growth."

RelatedTurkish economy rebounds after difficult year
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us