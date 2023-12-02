1747 GMT — Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al Arouri told Al Jazeera TV that there will be no prisoner exchange with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

"Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it," Arouri said.

2120 GMT — 3 Palestinian children killed in Israeli attack in southern Gaza

Three Palestinian children were killed and 12 injured in an Israeli bombing attack, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza.

The casualties occurred when Israel targeted a house in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that medics transferred the bodies and those who were injured to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The bombing caused widespread destruction to the house and surrounding properties.

2013 GMT — Hamas armed wing says it has hit Tel Aviv with barrage of missiles

The armed wing of the Hamas militant group, the Qassam Brigades, issued a statement saying it had bombarded Tel Aviv with a barrage of missiles in response to Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

2115 GMT — Rights group lambasts ICC prosecutor for 'double standards' on Gaza

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has criticised an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor for "failure" to act on the situation in occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

In a statement, the Geneva-based independent human rights organisation accused Karim Khan of "clear double standards" for not taking "a practical action," on developments in occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

"In light of the extraordinarily high level of documentation — unparalleled in history — of the Israeli wars on Gaza, which fit the definition of a genocide in the making under international law, Khan's selective vision is a shameful affront to justice," it said.

2100 GMT — Israel 'responsible' for not extending humanitarian pause in Gaza: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said it holds Israel responsible for the non-extension of a humanitarian pause in Gaza.

The group asserted that Israel failed to positively engage with offers presented by the mediators.

“The Israeli occupation continues to reiterate its false claims regarding the justifications for resuming its aggressive war against our people,” Izzat Al Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau said in a statement.

Israel propagates baseless narratives, including allegations of missile launches from besieged Gaza and other baseless claims, he added.

He noted that the narrative of the Nazi-like occupation since it violated a pause agreement aims to cover up its insidious intent to resume its brutal assaults against innocent civilians.

2055 GMT — No Hamas on border after war end in Gaza: Israeli official

Israel will ensure that Hamas is not positioned along its border after the war in Gaza ends, according to a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported Saturday by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

In response to reports that Israel is seeking to establish a buffer zone between Gaza, Mark Regev said Israel will not allow a situation where Hamas is on the borders.

Israeli sources said Friday that Netanyahu informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel is considering a buffer zone inside Gaza when the war is over, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will maintain security control over Gaza in the post-war phase, sources added.

1802 GMT — Gaza brigade commander body held by Hamas: Israeli army

The Israeli army has announced that a brigade commander was killed in the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas and that his body is currently in the possession of the Gaza-based Palestinian group.

Commander of the Gaza Division's Southern Brigade Colonel Asaf Hamami, 41, was killed in the surprise attack, the Israeli army said in a statement on X.

The number of killed Israeli military personnel whose bodies are being held by Hamas now stands at four. All were killed on October 7.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli statement.

1707 GMT — Palestinian Civil Defense rescues hundreds of people

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service has said that its teams have rescued hundreds of people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Al Shujaiya neighbourhood in the east of Gaza City, which was bombed by the Israeli army.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service said in a statement that more than 300 Palestinian citizens, including the bodies of those killed and injured in the Israeli attack, have been retrieved from the collapsed strictures in the Shujaiya neighbourhood.

"The occupation aircraft targeted a populated residential square in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, and our crews are working to recover bodies of martyrs and save citizens," the statement said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the Israeli bombing caused widespread destruction in the residential area.

Gaza's media office said the Israeli army committed a horrifying massacre in Shujaiya, destroying more than 50 residential buildings and houses, implying hundreds of casualties.

1700 GMT — Israeli offensive shifts to southern Gaza

Israel pounded on the crowded southern half of Gaza and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians a day after a truce collapsed.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed Friday morning following a weeklong truce with the territory’s ruling group Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Several homes were hit across Gaza on Saturday, with multiple casualties reported in a strike that flattened a house on the outskirts of Gaza City.

1649 GMT — Israeli fighter jets bomb Qatar-funded Hamad Residential Project in Gaza's Khan Yunis

Israeli fighter jets have bombed the Qatar-funded Hamad Residential Project in the city of Khan Yunis in central Gaza.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli army warned the project's residents via phone calls to evacuate as they had decided to launch a bombardment of the residential project, according to eyewitnesses.

Following Israel's second war on Gaza in October 2012, Qatar donated approximately $407M for the enclave reconstruction through the implementation of critical projects such as the Hamad Residential Project.

1622 GMT — Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank for allegedly 'attempting knife attack'

The Israeli army has shot dead a Palestinian citizen in a preemptive attack in the occupied West Bank, claiming in an official statement following the incident that soldiers at a checkpoint near Nablus city suspected he was "attempting a knife attack."

A short while ago, there was an attempt to stab an Israeli army reserve force from Battalion 7037 operating at a checkpoint near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Israeli army claimed Saturday in a statement on X.

The force became suspicious of the Palestinian who arrived at the checkpoint and began questioning him. He then pulled out a knife and started advancing towards the force, the statement claimed.

Israeli soldiers responded by firing at the Palestinian, resulting in his death, with no injuries reported among their ranks, it added.

1448 GMT — Israel responsible for November convoy attack in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders

"All elements" indicate that the Israeli army is responsible for an attack targeting an evacuation convoy in Gaza last month, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

In a statement, the French-based humanitarian organisation noted that its evacuation convoy came under fire in Gaza on November 18, with two of its staff members killed in "what immediately appeared as a deliberate attack against clearly identified MSF cars."

"Two weeks later, after collecting the testimonies of MSF staff present that day in the convoy, MSF considers that all elements point to the responsibility of the Israeli army for this attack," said the statement.

1419 GMT — Israel will facilitate aid to Gaza: adviser to Netanyahu

Israel will facilitate provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilians as fighting there resumes, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Addressing reporters' questions about whether Israel seeks a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza after the war is over, Mark Regev said Israel will not allow a situation in which Hamas are positioned on the border.

1312 GMT — France's Macron says going to Qatar to work on new Gaza truce

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France was "very concerned" by the resumption of violence in Gaza and that he was heading to Qatar to help "engage a new truce ahead of a ceasefire".

Macron also told a press conference at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai that the situation required the doubling down on efforts to obtain a "lasting cease fire" and the freeing of all hostages.

1305 GMT — Israel to quit negotiations as it indiscriminately bombs Gaza

Israel said it was pulling its Mossad negotiators out of Qatar, which is mediating efforts to secure a renewed pause in Israel's bombardment of the besieged enclave, after a deadlock in the talks.

"Following the impasse in the negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of the Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

1209 GMT — At least 100 killed in Israel's refugee camp strike

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and many more injured in an Israeli missile attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, with many still missing under the rubble of a collapsed residential building, Palestinian media has reported.

"More than 100 Palestinians were killed on Saturday in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in central Gaza," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

“A missile strike targeted a residential building belonging to the Obaid family in Jabalia camp,” the news agency said, adding that “dozens were injured, and many others are still missing under the rubble.”

1216 GMT — Fatalities surpassed 15,200 : health authorities

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said the death toll has surpassed 15,200 and that 70 percent of those killed were women and children.

The figure was announced on Saturday by ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qidra, who did provide further details.

More than 40,000 people have been wounded, Al Qidra said.

1127 GMT — Palestinian teenager shot by Israeli army last month dies in West Bank hospital

A Palestinian teenager who received serious bullet wounds from the Israeli army last month has died of his wounds after being admitted to a hospital in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, for 23 days.

"Sharif Al Shaer, 16, died as a result of being shot by occupation bullets in Jenin,” Palestine TV announced.

A medical source at Al Razi Hospital in Jenin told Anadolu that “Shaer was admitted on Nov. 9 with serious injuries.”

“Shaer, 16, from the Al Jalama area, northeast of Jenin, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday after being shot in the thigh and high abdomen by Israeli forces,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa also reported.

1119 GMT — Mossad team visits Qatar to explore new truce parametres

In a diplomatic effort spearheaded by Qatar, Mossad engaged in talks in Doha on Saturday with a focus on the prospective release of new categories of Israeli hostages.

A source briefed on the visit revealed that the discussions aimed at exploring innovative approaches to resolving hostage-related issues and potentially broadening the scope of individuals eligible for release.

The Qatar-mediated dialogue brought together representatives to address pressing concerns regarding the delicate matter of hostages, seeking to pave the way for constructive solutions.

1056 GMT — First aid trucks enter Gaza since truce collapse

The first aid trucks since the collapse of the Gaza truce have entered through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, on their way to Awja crossing for inspection before continuing the journey to Gaza, Egyptian security, and Red Crescent sources have told Reuters.

Two fuel trucks and 55 aid trucks went through the Egyptian side heading to Awja for inspection, the sources added.

0649 GMT — Israel kills 240 Palestinians in Gaza since end of truce: Hamas

Hamas has said that 240 people have been killed in Palestine's Gaza since the pause in the fighting expired on Friday.

Another 650 people had been injured in "hundreds of air strikes, artillery and navy bombardments, everywhere in the Gaza Strip", it said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces had "particularly targeted Khan Younis, where dozens of houses were destroyed with their inhabitants inside".

0725 GMT — Israeli strikes kill two pro-Hezbollah fighters in Syria: monitor

Israeli air strikes killed two Syrian pro-Hezbollah fighters when they hit sites belonging to the Iran-backed group near Damascus, a war monitor has said.

"Two Syrian fighters working for Hezbollah were killed and seven other fighters working for the group were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

0710 GMT — Belgian PM: It is unfortunate that violence in Gaza started again

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has said that it is unfortunate that violence in Gaza has started again.

"It's unfortunate that the violence has started again. We hope that as soon as possible, more hostages can be liberated. We hope that the humanitarian access could be a permanent humanitarian access," he told reporters at the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

0706 GMT — More than 400 targets attacked in Gaza since truce end: Israel army

The Israeli military has said it had attacked more than 400 "terrorist targets" in Gaza since a pause in the fighting with Hamas ended the day before.

Air, naval and ground forces were involved, it said, adding that fighter jets hit "more than 50 targets in an extensive attack in the Khan Younis area" in the south of the territory.

0328 GMT —Gaza death toll rises as Israel bombs in post-truce talks

In a grim turn of events, the death toll in Gaza soared as renewed fighting entered its second day on Saturday.

Talks aimed at extending a week-old truce with Hamas crumbled, further intensifying the conflict. Mediators lamented that Israeli bombardments were hindering efforts to re-establish a ceasefire.

Israel's ground, air, and naval forces, claimed to have struck over 200 "terror targets" in Gaza.

By Friday evening, health officials reported a devastating toll, with Israeli strikes claiming the lives of 184 people, injuring at least 589 others, and damaging over 20 houses in the coastal enclave.

The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, particularly its eastern areas, bore the brunt of the escalating violence. Fleeing residents, laden with belongings stacked in carts, sought refuge further west.

The collapse of the truce was attributed to mutual blame from the warring sides. Both parties accused each other of rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by Hamas, a condition tied to the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

0150 GMT — Israel informs Arab states it wants buffer zone in post-war Gaza

Israel has informed several Arab states that it wants to carve out a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza's fence as part of proposals for the enclave after war ends, Egyptian and regional sources said.

According to three regional sources, Israel related its plans to its neighbours Egypt and Jordan, along with the United Arab Emirates, which normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

They also said that Saudi Arabia, which does not have ties with Israel and which halted a US-mediated normalisation process after the Gaza war flared on October 7, had been informed. The sources did not say how the information reached Riyadh, which officially does not have direct communication channels with Israel.

0000 GMT —Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza after truce collapse

Renewed bombardment of Gaza stretched into a second day on Saturday after talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas collapsed and mediators said Israeli bombardments were complicating attempts to again pause hostilities.

Eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza came under intense bombardment, with columns of smoke rising into the sky, Reuters journalists in the city said.

Gaza health officials said Israeli air strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others and hit more than 20 houses.

Residents took to the road with belongings heaped up in carts, searching for shelter further west.

The warring sides blamed the other for the collapse of the truce by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of captives held by fighters in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The United Nations said the fighting would worsen an extreme humanitarian emergency.

2331 GMT — Gaza’s civilian population cannot be allowed to suffer further: Irish foreign minister

Ireland's foreign minister reiterated his call for a "durable humanitarian ceasefire" and full respect for international humanitarian law.

Micheal Martin said resuming fighting is a "disappointment,” as he condemned Hamas’ actions and the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

"The pause in the conflict in recent days was highly valuable," he said in a statement.

Noting that dozens of hostages have been released during the humanitarian pause, Martin said it also brought "a significant improvement" in access to vital humanitarian aid.

"It is important to stress the catastrophic impact Israel’s military action is having on children and the most vulnerable civilians in Gaza," said Martin.

He stressed that Gaza’s civilian population "cannot be allowed to suffer further."

