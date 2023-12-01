Friday, December 1, 2023

1844 GMT — Health authorities in Gaza said 178 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory after fighting resumed following the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Israel resumed its deadly bombardment of the densely populated territory shortly after the week-long truce expired at 0500 GMT.

The Israeli army said it had struck more than 200 targets.

2052 GMT — Netanyahu claims his forces advancing in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces are advancing in besieged Gaza after the resumption of fighting earlier in the day.

Netanyahu made the statement on X in his first comment after the resumption of fighting.

He reiterated that the Israeli war on besieged Gaza will continue until it achieves its goals, including "the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas, and the promise that Gaza will never be a threat to Israel again."

2038 GMT — Two Hezbollah members among 3 dead in Israel Lebanon strikes

Hezbollah said two of its members were among three people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, as its fighters resumed attacks against Israel following the end of a Gaza truce.

The Iran-backed group identified the members killed as Mohammed Mazraani and Wajih Mshek in separate statements.

A source close to the group said Mazraani was killed in his home along with his mother Nasifa, denying he was engaged in combat at the time of his death.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier identified both mother and son as civilians.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted "a group of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Allam position", an Israeli post across the border from near the Lebanese town of Naqura.

1859 GMT — Southern French province bans pro-Palestine rally

A pro-Palestine rally that was scheduled to take place in France’s southern city of Nice has been banned by the local administration.

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, has been banned owing to the risk of disturbances to public order, clashes, the persistence of the terrorist threat, and an increase in anti-Semitic acts, claimed the provincial administration of Alpes-Maritimes, which includes Nice.

1844 GMT — 73 Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli army in Gaza since Oct. 7: Gaza authorities

The death toll of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli army since Oct. 7 has risen to 73, authorities in Gaza have said.

The figure includes three journalists who were killed today in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, Ismail Thawabteh, head of the Gaza-based government media office, told a press conference.

1742 GMT — Israel bans aid trucks enter Gaza until further notice

1742 GMT — Gaza 'again most dangerous' place to be child: UNICEF

Gaza is the "most dangerous place" in the world to be a child, a UN official said on Friday.

"Today, Gaza is again the most dangerous place to be a child. And winter is on the doorstep. All parties to the conflict must do everything possible to protect the lives and wellbeing of all children – no matter where they are," Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF), said on X.

"No more children should die in this conflict,” she added, speaking on the day Israeli attacks resumed after a seven-day pause for hostage exchanges and to deliver humanitarian aid.

1727 GMT — Egypt 'exerts utmost efforts' to reinstate Gaza truce soon

Egypt is exerting utmost efforts with its partners to reinstate the truce in Gaza as soon as possible, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement.

1701 GMT — End of humanitarian pause between Hamas, Israel 'very bad news': France

Friday’s end to the humanitarian pause between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel is “very bad news,” said France’s foreign minister, local media reported.

“The breakdown of the truce is very bad news and regrettable. Because it does not provide any solution and complicates prospects for a resolution,” Catherine Colonna said on the sidelines of the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

1700 GMT — Tel Aviv ready for one-day pause for release of 10 Israelis

An Israeli official has said his government was ready for a one-day humanitarian pause in Gaza in exchange for the release of 10 Israelis held in the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli Channel 13 quoted an Israeli official without revealing his name, said that the fighting in Gaza has resumed and "will continue until the destruction of the Hamas group. "

"If they (Hamas) release our hostage women, there will be a one-day pause (in fighting), the equation is simple," the Israeli official said.

He added that the Qatari efforts between the Israeli side and Palestinian group Hamas are still continuing.

1649 GMT — UK premier, Qatari emir ‘deeply regret’ over collapse of pause in Gaza

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have expressed regret over the “collapse of pause” in Gaza.

Meeting on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in the UAE’s Dubai, Sunak thanked Al Thani over Qatar’s role in facilitating the humanitarian pause in the besieged enclave, which has seen the release of dozens of hostages.

“The leaders deeply regretted the collapse of the pause and reiterated the importance of ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages and ensure humanitarian assistance reaches those in need in Gaza,” UK Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sunak pointed out the need to work towards two-state solution which guarantees the security and prosperity of both Israelis and Palestinians.

1646 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan tells UAE counterpart that Israel restarting attacks on Gaza is 'very negative'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Israel restarting its attacks on Gaza after the collapse of a week-long truce was "very negative", his office.

The Turkish and Emirati leaders met on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai. Erdogan also met the prime ministers of Japan and Italy to discuss Gaza, as well as with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, the presidency said.

"President Erdogan, who noted that the restarting of clashes was very negative, said Türkiye was working to achieve a lasting ceasefire and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza," it said in a statement, adding Erdogan also said Ankara was doing its best to stop Israel's "massacre" but that the Muslim world needed to act in unison.

1646 GMT — Kremlin regrets end of humanitarian pause in Gaza

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed regret over the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying Russia would prefer to hear about its extension as well as the continuation of the hostage swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

During a news conference in Moscow, Peskov emphasized the need for extending the humanitarian pause to address the humanitarian catastrophe and facilitate hostages swap.

"Of course, we would prefer to hear about the next extension of this humanitarian pause. This would be more appropriate, given the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe that is currently being experienced in Gaza, and given the incomplete process of releasing hostages," he said.

1513 GMT — Israeli raids destroy Khan Yunis mosque in southern Gaza

Israeli warplanes have bombed the Halima Mosque in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, leveling it to the ground, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the scene.

“The Israeli army bombed the Halima Mosque, which led to its complete destruction, in addition to widespread destruction in the targeted area,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Israeli army has completely destroyed 88 mosques, in addition to partially destroying 174 others. Israeli forces also targeted three churches, according to the government media office in Gaza.

1513 GMT — Hamas' armed wing targets Tel Aviv with a salvo of rockets

Hamas' armed wing Qassam brigades has said in a statement on its Telegram channel that it had targeted Tel Aviv with a salvo of rockets.

1509 GMT — Rocket-warning sirens sound in central Israel: army

Rockets fired from Gaza damaged properties in an Israeli town near the besieged enclave, Israeli media has reported.

At least four houses were damaged in the town, Channel 13 reported without providing further details.

A missile also struck a car in the Israeli town of Sha'ar Hanegev, but no injuries were reported.

Another missile fell on one of the towns adjacent to Gaza, but no human casualties were reported, said the same media outlet.

“A resident of Sderot was slightly injured after being hit on her way to the protected area,” the broadcaster said, adding that she received initial medical treatment and was transferred to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Sirens sounded continuously inside Israeli towns surrounding Gaza, as well as in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, shortly after the humanitarian pause ended and Israel resumed war on Gaza.

1448 GMT — Israeli civilian shot by Israeli soldiers in 'friendly fire' in West Jerusalem dies

An Israeli civilian who was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers in "friendly fire" on Thursday in West Jerusalem died of his injuries in a hospital.

Yuval Doron Castleman is seen raising his hands and begging Israeli soldiers not to shoot in footage posted on social media, before being shot and falling to the ground, Haaretz daily reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said on Friday that Castleman died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers who mistook him for a "Palestinian."

Castleman, 38, of Mvasirat Zion, west of Jerusalem, was severely injured by Israeli army fire after soldiers assumed he was one of the two Hamas attackers.

1433 GMT — WHO chief voices 'extreme' concern over resumption of fighting in Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said that he is "extremely concerned" about the resumption of fighting in Gaza, as the humanitarian pause came to an end earlier in the day.

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of fighting in Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN agency, said on X.

Stressing that the ongoing hostilities have crippled the health care system, he warned, "Gaza can’t afford to lose any more hospitals or hospital beds," referring to how almost all of the hospitals in the strip had to close or stop offering care due to chronic shortages and ongoing Israeli attacks.

"We need a ceasefire. A ceasefire that holds," he urged. "A ceasefire that progress to peace."

1401 GMT — Anadolu cameraman killed in Gaza

Montaser Al Sawaf, an Anadolu freelance cameraman reporting in Gaza was killed in Israeli airstrikes, newly resumed after a one-week pause.

"Sawaf, his brother Mervan, and other family members were martyred during Israeli airstrikes in the Ed-Durc neighbourhood of southern Gaza," Hassan Ismameh, the journalist's cousin, told Anadolu.

After being seriously injured in the bombing, Al Sawaf had to wait for an ambulance for about half an hour, he added. Al Sawaf was eventually transported to the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital by private vehicle after no medical teams arrived, said Ismameh.

1401 GMT — US to press for extending Gaza truce: White House

The United States will continue to press for extending a truce in Gaza, the White House has said, as intense fighting erupted once again in the Israel-Hamas war.

"We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

But the prospects of reestablishing a truce were being stymied because "Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause," the NSC spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden and his national security team "will continue to remain deeply engaged as we look to free the remaining hostages," the NSC spokesperson said.

1357 GMT — Palestine denounces resumption of Israeli attack on Gaza

Palestine has condemned the resumption of Israel’s attack on Gaza immediately after the end of the temporary humanitarian pause early in the day.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the war of genocide against our people in Gaza and the continued targeting of Palestinian civilians as well as the demolition of their homes over their heads,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry decried "the continued aggression against the lives of Palestinian citizens, the deepening of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and the crime of forced displacement."

The ministry also said that "more than two million Palestinians live in southern Gaza under bombardment,” stressing that “they have no other place to turn to in light of the scarcity of their basic humanitarian needs," referring to the Israeli blockade allowing only a trickle of aid to enter the strip.

The ministry said that the ongoing Israeli bombing "violates international law, which stipulates the protection of civilians."

It called for urgent international and US intervention to stop the attack immediately.

1336 GMT — Gaza hospitals 'like a horror movie' even before fighting resumed: WHO

Even before fighting resumed in Gaza on Friday after a week-long truce, its health system was on its knees, with hospitals resembling a "horror movie", the World Health Organization said.

As Israeli bombs began raining down on the besieged Palestinian territory again, WHO officials inside Gaza warned that the healthcare situation there was already "catastrophic".

"We are extremely concerned about the resumption of violence," Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza.

Already, he said, "the health system in Gaza has been crippled by the ongoing hostilities".

"It cannot afford to lose more hospitals."

1330 GMT — Egyptian aid trucks stranded as Gaza fighting resumes

Aid was stranded near Egypt's border with Gaza as Israel resumed its military campaign on Friday, with truck drivers saying they expected further delays to a complex delivery process that had speeded up during a week-long truce.

"The bombardment has been going on since seven in the morning. There are planes and artillery and we haven't moved," said driver Saleh Ebada, who had already been waiting to enter the crossing for inspection for eight days when fighting restarted.

Egyptian security sources and a Red Crescent official said aid and fuel trucks had stopped entering from Egypt. UN officials described the resumption of fighting as "catastrophic" and said the continuation of aid delivery was in doubt.

1245 GMT — Al Aqsa Mosque almost empty due to Israeli restrictions

Israeli restrictions have prevented tens of thousands of Palestinians from performing Friday prayers in Al Aqsa Mosque for the eighth Friday since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

"Only 3,500 people were able to enter the mosque to perform Friday prayers, compared to more than 50,000 on regular Fridays," an official in the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu.

The official, who preferred to remain anonymous for security reasons, said that "the Israeli police imposed severe restrictions on the entry of worshipers into the mosque for the eighth Friday in a row."

"The Israeli police only allowed the elderly to enter the mosque, and therefore, its courtyards and prayer rooms were almost empty during prayer time," he added.

1245 GMT — Iran warns of 'consequences' as Gaza war resumes

Iran warned of "severe consequences" as the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas resumed on Friday after a seven-day truce expired.

"The continuation of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means a new genocide in Gaza and the West Bank," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"It appears that they do not think about the severe consequences of returning to war," he added.

Israel accused Hamas of breaking the pause by attempting to launch a rocket attack shortly before it was due to come to an end Friday at 0500 GMT.

A source close to Hamas told AFP the group's armed wing had received "the order to resume combat" and to "defend Gaza".

1237 GMT — UNICEF warns of 'carnage' in Gaza

A "lasting ceasefire" between Israel and Palestine is needed, a UNICEF spokesperson has urged, hours after the Gaza humanitarian pause ended, quickly followed by a new wave of deadly Israeli attacks.

"A lasting ceasefire must be implemented. The alternative is unthinkable for people who are, as a Palestinian said ... already living in a nightmare," James Elder said. "More attacks on Gaza will not lead to anything but carnage."

Saying that new bombardments began hitting Gaza "very intensely" seconds after the pause came to an end, he stressed: "Inaction (to get to a ceasefire) at its core is an approval of the killing of children."

1234 GMT — Thousands of Jordanians rally in Amman to slam Israeli attacks on Gaza

Thousands of Jordanians participated in a march for the eighth Friday in a row in support of people in Gaza which has been under Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

The march began after the Friday prayer in front of the Al Husseini Mosque in the center of the capital Amman, and proceeded to Palm Square, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The march was organized at the invitation of the Islamic Action Front Party, under the title "At your command, Gaza."

The march coincided with the end of a humanitarian pause and the resumption of Israeli attacks.

1226 GMT — War on Gaza is 'not a law-free zone': ex-UN special rapporteur

As the humanitarian pauses in Gaza come to an end, a former UN special rapporteur has reiterated “deep concerns” over violations of international laws in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

There are "deep concerns about breaches of the law of war and I, like many others have been very clear, including the (UN) Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) that the law of war applies," Fionnuala Ni Aolain, who served as the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, told Anadolu.

"This is not a law-free zone," said Ni Aolain, who held the mandate until last month.

1202 GMT — Medical teams in Gaza struggling with large number of wounded

Medical teams are struggling with a large number of wounded following the end of the humanitarian pause and renewed Israeli bombing of Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has announced.

"The wounded are lying on the floor in emergency departments and in front of operating rooms as a result of overcrowding," ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qudra said in a statement.

1157 GMT — Israel’s far-right minister calls for ‘crushing Gaza with all force’

Following the resumption of attacks on Gaza after the end of the humanitarian pause on Friday morning, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for "crushing Gaza with all force."

The leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party said on X: “For the sake of the children who have not yet returned, for the murdered who will no longer return, so that the horrors of 7/10 will never return, we must return and crush Gaza with all our might, destroy Hamas and return to the Strip, without compromises, without deals, at maximum power.”

1133 GMT — 'Disappointed' at Israel resuming bombing of Gaza: Pakistan

Pakistan has said it is "disappointed" after Israel resumed bombing of the besieged Gaza.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the temporary pause offered a "crucial respite" to the suffering people of Gaza and allowed an exchange of prisoners.

“We are disappointed that after a brief pause, Israel has restarted bombing the Palestinian people,” the spokeswoman said at a weekly press briefing.

1005 GMT — UN chief 'deeply' regrets resumption of fighting in Gaza

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said he deeply regretted the resumption of hostilities between Israel's army and Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza and hoped that a truce could be re-established.

"I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza. I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire," the United Nations secretary-general said on X, formerly Twitter.

1003 GMT — Israel publishes map dividing Gaza into ‘evacuation zones’

The Israeli military released a map carving up Gaza into hundreds of numbered parcels and asked residents to familiarise themselves with the number related to their location in case of an eventual evacuation.

The parcels were crudely drawn, with lines cutting across streets in some cases. The map, which Israel said would eventually be interactive, was published hours after Israel-Hamas fighting resumed, ending a weeklong truce that had been negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

Before the truce, the main combat zone was in northern Gaza, the focus of Israeli ground forces. Now, the Israeli military's attention appears to have shifted to southern Gaza, packed with some 2 million Palestinians, including hundreds of thousands who fled the north.

0956 GMT — UN decries that 'killing of children would recommence' in Gaza

The UN has decried the resumption of fighting in Gaza, saying "those in power have decided that the killing of children would recommence."

"Inaction, at its core, is an approval of the killing of children," James Elder, a spokesman for the United Nations Children's Agency UNICEF told reporters in Geneva via video link from Gaza, adding "it is reckless to think more attacks on the people of Gaza will lead to anything other than carnage."

0936 GMT — Kremlin says would have 'preferred' truce extension in Gaza

The Kremlin has said it had hoped for an extension of the pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, as combat resumed with strikes across the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

"We would certainly have preferred to see news of another extension of the humanitarian pause," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow would "continue efforts" to secure the release of Russian citizens taken hostage.

0819 GMT — Israel kills 32 Palestinians in three hours

At least 32 people have been killed since Israel's army resumed its attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Israel resumed its attacks in full force, striking across Gaza, with casualties reported from Beit Lahia, Al Maghazi, Khan Younis and Rafah areas of northern, central and southern Gaza respectively.

0811 GMT — Palestinians say Israel is warning them to leave areas in southern Gaza

Israeli fighter jets hit targets in Gaza minutes after a weeklong truce expired, as its attacks resumed in full force.

Black smoke billowed from the besieged territory and Israel dropped leaflets over parts of southern Gaza urging people to leave their homes, suggesting it was preparing to widen its offensive.

The collapse of the ceasefire came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials and urged them to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

0749 GMT — Israel will not achieve its goals, says Hamas leader

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel "will not be able to achieve its goals out of this war," referring to the conflict in Gaza.

"What Israel did not achieve in 50 days before the pause, it will no achieve by continuing its aggression," Hamas Political Bureau official Izzat al Rishq said in a statement.

"With the determination of our people and the heroism of our resistance, we oppose the crimes of the enemy, the resumption of Nazi aggression and its targeting of civilians," said the Hamas leader.

0716 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu blames Hamas for renewed attack on Gaza

Israel's prime minister announced that the country resumed attacks in the blockaded Gaza enclave, claiming that Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched rockets towards it and did not fulfill its side of a humanitarian pause deal.

Hamas "did not release all female hostages in accordance with the agreement and launched rockets towards Israeli territory," said a statement by Benjamin Netanyahu's office, adding that the resistance group was "responsible for the renewed attacks on Gaza."

"We will continue this war until we achieve the three goals: Freeing all of our hostages, completely eliminating Hamas and ensuring that no threat like this will ever come from Gaza again," the statement said.

0659 GMT —Truce talks 'ongoing' despite Israeli strikes on Gaza

Talks between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas aimed at renewing a Gaza truce by mediators Qatar and Egypt are continuing despite renewed fighting, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

"Negotiations are still ongoing with Qatari and Egyptian mediators despite the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza," the source said asking to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the talks, after intense overnight discussions failed to secure an eighth ceasefire day.

Separately, the Qatari foreign ministry, in a statement, said it stresses that continued bombing at the end of the pause "complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and... calls on the international community to move quickly to stop the violence."

0607 GMT —Fresh Israeli strikes kill many after Gaza truce falls apart

At least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid on Rafah city in the south of Gaza, Palestinian health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told AFP, updating an initial toll of three.

Elsewhere, two children were killed in air raids on Gaza City, said Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al Ahli hospital, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas.

In a series of devastating attacks, Israeli forces launched air strikes targeting residential areas in Gaza, resulting in a grim toll of casualties.

0500 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce expires, neither side confirms extension

A temporary truce between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas that was due to end at 7 AM local time (0500 GMT) on Friday has expired, with neither side announcing a deal to extend it.

In the hour before the truce was set to end, Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza and the media in the besieged Palestinian enclave reported sounds of explosions and gunfire in northern Gaza.

The seven-day pause, which began on November 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian women and children and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

0507 GMT — Israeli army says 'resumed combat', strikes Gaza The Israeli army has said combat operations have resumed and an AFP journalist witnessed air and artillery strikes on Gaza.

"Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory," the Israeli military said.

Separately, an Anadolu Agency correspondent has witnessed artillery shelling and heavy gunfire underway in the east of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

0250 GMT —Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce for eighth day: WSJ

Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary truce for an eighth day, in a deal that will involve the release of more Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Egyptian officials.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or from Hamas.

0250 GMT — Palestine Red Crescent says 65 aid trucks entered Gaza City, North Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that a total of 65 aid trucks entered Gaza City and North Gaza governorate.

This brings the total number of trucks sent to 310 since the beginning of the humanitarian pause on November 24. The statement did not indicate whether fuel trucks were sent to the two areas.

Seven trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas entered Gaza via the Rafah border crossing, Wael Abu Mohsen, head of communications for the Palestinian side of the crossing, told Anadolu Agency.

0230 GMT — Israel has arrested 3,390 Palestinians in West Bank since October 7

Israeli forces have detained 3,390 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank since October 7, including 260 during humanitarian pauses, local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) said.

The arrests were made during home raids and at military checkpoints and included those compelled to surrender under pressure and those taken as hostages, the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a joint statement.

Thirty arrests were recorded on Thursday, while the total number of arrests on Wednesday to Thursday night reached 40, they said.

0204 GMT — Netherlands calls on Israel to exercise restraint in its military deployment to Gaza

The Netherlands urged Israel on to exercise restraint in its military deployment to Gaza.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on X that he spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the latest state of affairs regarding the agreement for a humanitarian pause in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"I informed Prime Minister Netanyahu that the Netherlands is still very concerned about the situation in Gaza. We must do everything we can to make the most of the humanitarian pauses to help the innocent people of Gaza," Rutte said.

0146 GMT — Israeli captive pleads with Netanyahu to repatriate family's bodies from Gaza

An Israeli captive being held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has pleaded with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange for the burial of his family in Israel after they were killed in an Israeli airstrike on besieged Gaza.

The plea came in a recorded message released by Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades. "Bibi [Netanyahu], you bombed and killed my wife and my two children, who were the most important thing in my life," said Yardin Bibas.

"I request from you to return my family to their homeland so they can be buried in Israel," he added emotionally. "Bibi, I beg you to bring them back to Israel. Please bring them back home."

0037 GMT — Israel destroys over 60% of houses in Gaza

The Israeli army has destroyed more than 60 percent of the homes and residential units in besieged Gaza, the government media office in Gaza said.

"Our people are facing a genuine and worsening humanitarian catastrophe due to the Israeli occupation army's destruction of over 60 percent of the homes and residential units in Gaza, especially in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates," it said.

"The residential units housed more than 50,000 families who lost their homes entirely, in addition to 250,000 housing units partially destroyed by the occupation," it added.

