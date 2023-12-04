WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amidst Israeli war on Gaza
According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at $195,000, including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewellery, in exchange for financial or personal favours.
Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amidst Israeli war on Gaza
Netanyahu, who is Israel's first sitting prime minister to stand trial on corruption charges despite the country's continuing war in Gaza./ Photo: AFP
December 4, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has resumed, despite the country's continuing war in Gaza.

The trial was suspended two months ago due to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 more kidnapped, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, leader of Israel's right-wing Likud party, is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.

According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at $195,000, including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewellery, in exchange for financial or personal favours.

RelatedIsrael police recommend indicting Netanyahu in third graft probe

First PM to stand trial

Netanyahu, who is Israel's first sitting prime minister to stand trial, denies any wrongdoing, saying gifts were only accepted from friends and without him having asked for them.

In October 2019, his lawyers said they had received an expert legal opinion that concluded he had a right to accept gifts from close friends.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, is suspected of promoting a tax project in return that would have brought Milchan millions of dollars.

The finance ministry has since vetoed this proposal.

RelatedIsrael's PM Netanyahu charged in corruption cases
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us