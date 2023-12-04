As a content creator, I spent years primarily calling out injustices within my own country of the United States and offering commentary on current events that young people care about. But all that changed on Oct. 7.

Before then, I was just a high school senior with a platform on TikTok (@yourfavoriteguy) and a vague awareness of tension between Israel and Palestine.

But then Hamas attacked Israel. At the time, I had no idea this would begin unravelling a compelling narrative of oppression, colonisation, and a quest for justice that would redefine my understanding of the world.

With the entire world’s attention on Israel, I witnessed the online outrage against Hamas, both on TikTok and in the media, which spurred me to look into the intricacies of the conflict. I wanted to know more. What I found was more than what the media was telling me.

I was shocked to learn of Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, their violence against Palestinians, the resulting displaced families, and bulldozed homes, and it struck a chord. It was reminiscent of the colonisation of Native Americans by English settlers. The parallels were haunting and begged the question: Why was this not being talked about?

As I navigated through a sea of information, I discovered information on Israel’s segregated road system, restrictive permits, and reports of abuses at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

I learned the true nature of the Gaza Strip, two million people locked behind a prison wall on a parcel of land. Half of them are children. Israel restricts their water and calorie access. They aren’t free. The magnitude of these injustices reminded me of the shades of South African Apartheid.

Israel even had a term for this “Hafrada” – meaning “separation.” The “Jewish State” bill allowing the replacement of Palestinian households with Zionist ones offers another layer of disturbing truth. Learning all this was a turning point that made me question the morality of Israel's actions and ponder profound questions about justice and human rights.

Amid my research, a puzzling realisation dawned on me. Western media seemed unanimous in portraying Israel as 100 percent in the right, despite clear evidence to the contrary. If Israel was illegally installing settlements in the West Bank and perpetrating violence against Palestinians, why was there resounding silence on this matter? I was confounded.

Human Rights organisations offered context, but their voices seemed to be drowned out by the larger narrative.

The turning point in my personal journey occurred when I received an email from a Zionist organisation offering me $5,000 to pledge my support to Israel. It came after I posted a video highlighting the parallels between American colonisation and that of Historic Palestine on my account. My first encounter with Israel's propaganda machine was an offer to trade truth for money. I was disgusted. My morals were not for sale.

After exposing the offer on my platform, my life took an unexpected turn. Media giants like Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, and BBC reached out for interviews. Yet, this attention came at a cost – my family, rightfully concerned about potential repercussions, feared that my words could put a target on our backs.

As the days went on, I continued witnessing the blatant massacre of thousands of innocent Palestinians living in Gaza. The total destruction promised by Israel’s leaders by cutting off water, food, aid, and internet to the Palestinians. Israel’s propaganda machine churning out more lies, spinning their narrative to the West. There is nothing that can excuse the mass murder of thousands of Palestinian civilians despite anything they are saying.

My understanding was deepened through historical documents like the King-Crane Commission Report, which was published in 1922. Their foresight that Zionism cannot exist “without the gravest trespass upon the civil and religious rights” of the Palestinians resonated with the stark reality I was uncovering.

The pieces of the puzzle started falling into place as I delved into the footage coming out of the Gaza Strip, stories of murderous raids in the occupied West Bank, and firsthand Israeli soldiers' testimonies in Breaking the Silence. The picture coming together was one of systematic oppression and suffering endured by the Palestinians for decades.

Faced with the truth, I grappled with the fear of repercussions. News in the United States was rife with stories of Harvard students being blacklisted and news anchors being fired for supporting Palestinians. The question of what if the same thing happened to me loomed large. However, the responsibility that came with my platform overcame my hesitation. Why have such a platform if not to use it for good, especially when it becomes hard?

Thus, my advocacy for Palestinians began. Sharing messages after school, meticulously researching the facts, and balancing reporting with school, work, and personal life became my daily routine. The more videos I made, the more I learned about the extent of Israel's oppression. Far from quelling my resolve, this newfound knowledge fueled the fire that had been set alight in my soul.

But I kept coming back to the question of why there was complete radio silence from Western media concerning Israel. I decided to investigate it. What I uncovered was shameful, a purposeful agenda to silence criticism towards Israel. In the US, anti-BDS laws - punitive measures that penalise individuals for boycotting Israel in support of Palestinians - effectively muzzle a fundamental right to peaceful protest.

The influence does not stop there; the tendrils of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) reach deep into the political landscape. Millions of dollars flow from AIPAC lobbying into the pockets of our representatives, including President Joe Biden.

AIPAC also pours millions of dollars into our elections through the United Democracy Project (UDP) to oust progressive Democratic representatives who question Israel’s actions. The stark connection between political contributions and unwavering support for Israel casts a shadow over the objectivity of our leaders.

To add another layer to this intricate web, the United States has provided $317.9 billion in aid to Israel since World War II, a staggering figure that raises questions about priorities and accountability.

How can there be an open and honest dialogue when dissent is stifled, and political decisions seem beholden to financial interests? - Guy Christensen

In the face of these revelations, the illusion of a fair and unbiased narrative crumbles. Anti-BDS laws, with their coercive nature, challenge the very essence of democratic values. The sway of AIPAC, coupled with its significant financial contributions, raises concerns about the objectivity of our elected officials.

The question becomes: How can there be an open and honest dialogue when dissent is stifled, and political decisions seem beholden to financial interests?

These realisations further fueled my determination to expose the truth. It became evident to me that advocating for Palestinians meant challenging not only the narratives perpetuated by Israel, but also the constraints embedded in American policies. The more layers I uncovered, the more it reinforced the urgency of breaking the narrative.

My followers became companions on this journey. They engaged, educated themselves alongside me, and overwhelmingly supported the cause. Kind words flowed in. However, not everyone was supportive. Threats from Zionists became an unfortunate reality, yet I choose to remain undeterred.

My friends had mixed reactions to my newfound cause. Some, like my wonderful girlfriend, embraced the opportunity to learn and stood by me in support. But not all friends shared the same enthusiasm for awareness.

One even admitted a reluctance to learn, fearing that understanding the Palestinian struggle would cause him to share in their suffering, a sentiment he seemed keen to avoid because ignorance was less painful.

As a high school senior, my days are a delicate dance, but the satisfaction I have gotten from standing up for the Palestinians and shedding light on the truth makes every effort worthwhile.

The journey from ignorance to advocacy has been both challenging and enlightening. In using my platform, I hope to contribute to a collective awakening and understanding, challenging the narratives that perpetuate oppression.

My commitment to the truth remains unwavering. The journey has only just begun, but I am determined to amplify the voices of the oppressed, for in their stories lies the potential for meaningful change. The world may be united against them, but as long as there are those willing to speak up, the flame of justice will continue to burn.